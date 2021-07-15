The Pacific Post 320 Juniors got sweet revenge Friday in Elsberry.
Post 320 (11-6-1) avenged its loss from the winners’ bracket semifinals of the Ninth District Tournament by defeating Elsberry Post 226 (15-11), 8-2, in the losers’ bracket final to advance to the championship round.
Post 320 ended second in the district tournament after a 17-4 loss to Washington Post 218 in the championship game, which immediately followed the losers’ bracket final.
Wesley Branson pitched the complete game for Post 320, striking out three and allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks.
“Our bats were backed up by a great pitching performance by Wes,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “There were times he struggled but he was able to focus back in and get out of some jams without any damage.”
Pacific staked Branson to a 4-0 lead after one inning, proving to be more run support than he needed. Elsberry scored both of its runs in the bottom of the second.
Post 320 tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
“We knew we could not let up like we had in games past against them,” Carter said. “We came out swinging the bats well and continued hitting the ball hard.”
Joey Mach, Cole Hansmann and Matthew Reincke each batted safely for Pacific.
Mach doubled, singled and walked.
Reincke singled twice, walked, scored twice and drove in two runs for Post 320.
Hansmann singled twice, stole a base and drove in two runs.
Ethan Simpson doubled, walked and scored.
Branson singled, drove in a run and scored twice.
Weston Kulick singled and scored.
C.J. Bibb drove in two runs.
Andrew Payne was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Trey Bibb scored once.
Elsberry and Pacific both ended the regular season with a 6-3 record in league play.
Pacific scored a 7-5 win in the regular season meeting, but Elsberry received the higher seed in the tournament due to a lower-runs-allowed tiebreaker.
Post 226 won the previous tournament meeting Tuesday, 10-4, making Friday’s meeting the rubber match between the two clubs.