The Pacific Post 320 Juniors were able to make an early lead hold up Wednesday in Elsberry.
Post 320 (8-4) held off two late-inning rallies from Post 226 (11-9) for a 7-5 victory.
The win likely gives Post 320 (5-3 in league play) the No. 2 seed in the Ninth District Tournament, scheduled to begin Monday.
Washington Post 218 (7-0) has the top seed.
“We didn’t hit the ball as well like we had lately, but we were able to produce some runs with free bases and some timely key hits,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “Definitely a big win for us heading into the tournament.”
Post 320 jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning before increasing the lead to 4-0 at the end of the third and 6-0 after four innings.
Elsberry finally got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Post 320 got one of those back in the top of the seventh to make it 7-2.
Elsberry scored three runs in the seventh and had the tying run on first base with nobody out, but a fielder’s choice from center field to third base and then a double play ended Post 226’s chances of evening the score.
Wesley Branson was the winning pitcher. In 5.2 innings, he struck out four and allowed two runs on one hit and six walks.
Weston Kulick closed out the victory. In 1.1 innings, he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks.
“Wes was great on the mound for us,” Carter said. “Weston was able to come in and close the door.”
Joey Mach singled twice, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Kulick singled twice and drove in two runs.
Branson doubled and drove in two runs.
Cole Hansmann walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Luke Gerling stole a base and scored.
Matt Reincke and Trey Bibb both scored a run.
Jordan Williams was hit by a pitch twice.
Noah Carrico reached on a walk.
Hannibal Post 55 is the only league opponent Pacific has not yet faced in the regular season. No reschedule date between the two teams has been announced.
The higher seed is scheduled to host each first round matchup of the Ninth District Tournament Monday.