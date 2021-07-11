The Pacific Post 320 Juniors are one win away from the Ninth District championship final.
Post 320 moved past Rhineland Post 147 Thursday due to a forfeit, advancing to play Elsberry Post 226 Friday in the losers’ bracket final.
Post 320 already has played Elsberry once, losing Tuesday in the winners’ bracket, 10-4. Pacific came back to defeat St. Charles Post 312 in the losers’ bracket, 15-4.
Whichever team wins between Pacific and Elsberry would then have to beat Washington Post 218 twice to win the tournament.
The losers’ bracket final was scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Elsberry’s Legion Field with Post 218 taking on the winner immediately after.
A winner-take-all game in the championship round is scheduled for Saturday at noon if necessary.
The district winner moves to the Zone 1 Tournament in Jefferson City next week.