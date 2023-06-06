An extra inning was required for the Pacific Post 320 Juniors to squeeze out the first win of the summer Saturday.
Post 320 (1-0) defeated St. Charles Post 312, 5-4, in the opening round of a three-team round robin at Blanchette Park.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An extra inning was required for the Pacific Post 320 Juniors to squeeze out the first win of the summer Saturday.
Post 320 (1-0) defeated St. Charles Post 312, 5-4, in the opening round of a three-team round robin at Blanchette Park.
Lucas Dohrer drove in Bennett Parker for the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the top of the eighth inning to make the difference.
Both teams scratched out a run int he first inning and Post 320 forged ahead on a three-run rally in the top of the third.
The score stood at 4-1 all the way up to the bottom of the seventh when Post 312 scored three runs to prolong the game for an extra frame.
Not only did Dohrer deliver the decisive blow on offense, but he also earned the win on the mound, pitching the final 1.1 innings without allowing a run.
Trey Kulick started on the mound. In five innings, he struck out nine batters and allowed one unearned run on two hits, two hit batters and three walks.
James Imus pitched 1.2 innings out of the bullpen and allowed three runs on three hits, one hit batter and four walks with one strikeout.
Kulick paced the Post 320 offense with three singles, a walk, three stolen bases and two runs scored.
Dohrer’s RBI double came in his only plate appearance of the game.
Conner Mooney singled and drove in two runs.
Austin Covert and Parker both singled and scored. Parker stole a base.
Landon Andrew walked and scored.
Matt Lambeck started on the mound for Post 312. In five innings, he allowed four runs (three earned) on three walks and four hits with nine strikeouts.
Mitchell Riegerix pitched three innings out of the bullpen and allowed one run on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Max Kelch and Caleb McCullen collected two hits apiece. Lucas Wills notched one hit.
McCullen knocked a double and all other Post 312 hits went for singles.
Dylan Prinster and Wills both walked twice. Adam Caulk, McCullen and Riegerix all walked once.
Kelch scored two runs. Anson Disselhorst and McCullen both scored once.
McCullen drove in two runs and Wills drove in one.
Lambeck, Disselhorst and Caulk were hit by pitches.
Post 320 also won 12-0 over Wentzville Post 323 to sweep Saturday and defeated Hannibal Post 55 twice Sunday in a doubleheader.
Pacific next plays Tuesday against Washington Post 218 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.