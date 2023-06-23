Fortunes changed Sunday for the Pacific Post 320 Junior team.
After going 0-2 in Sullivan Tournament pool play Saturday, Pacific won its first game in the tournament’s silver bracket at Bourbon High School and was up in the bracket championship when it was washed out.
Pacific (8-6) started Sunday with a 9-7 win over Sullivan Post 18.
Pacific scored once in the top of the first and added five runs in the second.
Sullivan struck for seven runs in the bottom of the third, but pacific tied it in the top of the fourth, 7-7.
Post 320 scored what proved to be the winning runs in the top of the sixth.
Sullivan outhit Post 320, 10-8. Sullivan made two errors to Pacific’s one.
Trey Kulick, Connor Mooney and Hagen Hassell each had two hits. Mooney doubled.
Bennett Parker tripled. Gavin Lane added a single.
Lucas Dohrer drew two walks. Parker, Mooney, Cayden Matthes, Hassell and Landon Andrew walked once.
Mooney was hit by a pitch.
Cole Ramirez and Parker each stole a base.
Parker and Mooney both scored twice. Kulick, Matthes, Dohrer, Lane and Andrew scored once.
Mooney, Hassell and Lane drove in two runs apiece. Kulick and Matthes each had one RBI.
Parker started on the hill and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Imus was the winning pitcher, going 3.1 innings while allowing a hit and a walk. He struck out one.
Matthes was credited with a save, pitching one inning while allowing a hit and a walk. He struck out three.
In the second game, Pacific was leading, 1-0, when the game ended in the top of the second with one out due to weather.
Matthes had an inning pitched with one strikeout.
Parker, Matthes and Swebilius each had one hit.
Matthes scored the run and Swebilius had the RBI.
