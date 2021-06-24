Scoring 28 times Saturday, the Pacific Post 320 Juniors swept their way to a pair of home wins.
Pacific (6-3) earned an early stoppage in both contests, defeating Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626, 13-3 and 15-1.
First game
Post 320 ended things via the 10-run rule after six innings. Pacific scored once in the first inning, twice in the second, once in the third, once in the fourth, five times in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Gladstone posted one run in the first inning, one in the third and one in the fifth.
Wesley Branson was Post 320’s winning pitcher. In five innings, Branson recorded eight strikeouts and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks.
Matthew Reincke pitched the sixth inning, striking out one and allowing no hits and no walks.
At the plate, Luke Gerling led with three hits — two doubles and a single. Gerling scored three times and drove in one run.
Jordan Williams doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, scored three runs and drove in one.
Weston Kulick doubled, singled, drove in two runs and scored once.
Joey Mach doubled, singled, walked and drove in two runs.
Ethan Simpson singled twice, walked twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Cole Hansmann doubled and drove in a run.
Reincke singled, walked four times, scored twice and drove in a run.
Branson singled, scored and drove in a run.
Noah Carrico singled, sacrificed and scored.
Trey Bibb stole a base and scored a run.
Second game
Post 320 built a big lead early with five runs in the first inning, three in the second and three in the third before finishing with four runs in the fifth.
Gladstone scored its lone run of the rematch in the first inning.
Williams pitched all five innings, allowing just three hits.
At the plate, Simpson and Kulick both ended with three hits.
Simpson doubled, singled twice, stole a base and scored three runs.
Kulick doubled, singled twice, walked, scored three runs and collected three RBIs.
Mach doubled and singled.
Branson doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in three runs.
Hansmann singled, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in two.
Reincke singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs.
Gerling singled, was hit by a pitch and drove in three runs.
Carrico walked, scored and drove in two runs.
Andrew Payne was hit by a pitch.
Post 320 was scheduled to play Tuesday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field and will visit St. Charles Post 313 Thursday at 6 p.m.