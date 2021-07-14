Scoring early and often, the Pacific Post 320 Juniors staved off elimination in the Ninth District Tournament Wednesday.
Pacific (9-6) knocked out St. Charles Post 312 (3-8), 15-4, earning the right to advance to the losers’ bracket semifinal Thursday against Rhineland Post 147. The game was played at Elsberry’s Legion Field.
Post 320 scored three times in the first inning, twice in the second, seven times in the third and three in the fourth.
“Our bats stayed hot last night,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “We’re continuing to hit the baseball hard to all parts of the field up and down the lineup.”
St. Charles netted one run in the second inning, one in the third and two in the fifth.
Pacific compiled 13 hits.
Wesley Branson connected for three singles, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Cole Hansmann doubled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in two.
Andrew Payne doubled, singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Ethan Simpson singled twice, stole twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Joey Mach singled twice and walked.
Weston Kulick doubled and drove in a run.
Matthew Reincke singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Luke Gerling walked and scored.
Noah Carrico and Trey Bibb both scored twice. C.J. Bibb scored once.
Jordan Williams was the winning pitcher. In three innings, he recorded five strikeouts, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks.
Gerling tossed the final two innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
“We had three great innings from Jordan on the mound and two innings from Luke,” Carter said. “Defense was a little shaky at times, but it was great to see our pitchers battle on the mound and give us a chance to end it early. It was huge for us to win the game in five innings to save arms for the rest of the way.”
The losers’ bracket final kicks off Friday’s action at 6 p.m., with the winner playing Washington Post 218 in the championship round at 8 p.m.