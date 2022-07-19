The Pacific Post 320 Seniors will play on.
Pacific (10-10) survived not once, but twice Thursday to advance to the championship series of the Ninth District postseason tournament. After knocking out Rhineland Post 147, Post 320 set its sites on Union Post 297 (11-9) in the losers’ bracket final, winning a 13-10 slugfest at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Pacific advances to play Friday at 6 p.m. against Washington Post 218 in the district championship series, and clinches a spot to move on into the Zone 1 Tournament next week, once again at Ronsick Field.
Both teams were very productive offensively out of the gate with a 3-3 score at the end of one inning.
“We knew we would be going back and forth like the rest of our games with them this season,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “It was definitely our offense that carried us.”
Pacific struck the biggest blow of the night in the second inning, rallying for seven runs.
Post 297 scored four times in the home half, leaving Pacific with a 10-7 advantage.
Post 320 added two more runs in the third inning and one in the fifth.
Union tallied its final three scores in the bottom of the sixth.
“You are not going to win many games making as many errors as we did tonight,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “I know the score doesn’t show it but I thought our pitchers did OK. We hit the ball fairly well and definitely had an opportunity to score more runs. We just couldn’t capitalize when we needed to. Pacific came to play. Their pitchers grinded and they took really good at-bats.”
Trey Kulick, a double-rostered freshman player, stepped up as the starting pitcher for the Post 320 seniors, tossing five innings and ending as the winning pitcher. He struck out two batters and allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks.
“(We) could not have asked for more from Trey on the mound,” Carter said. “We were a little sloppy on defense at times, but he battled up there and gave us a chance. (It was a) great team win for sure.”
Conner Bollinger closed it out. He pitched two innings and allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Andrew Payne was the hitting star of the night, going 4-5 with two triples, two singles, a run scored and four runs batted in.
“Andrew had a huge game,” Carter said. “The middle of the line up and Trevor (Klund) came through in big spots with runners on with multiple RBIs.”
Klund singled three times, scored, stole a base and drove in two.
Joey Mach singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Weston Kulick doubled, scored three times and had three RBIs, one on a sacrifice fly.
Ethan Simpson and Cole Hansmann each singled.
Matthew Reincke scored twice and drove in two runs.
Hansmann and Trey Kulick both drew a walk.
Simpson was hit by a pitch.
Post 297 started Nick D’Onofrio on the hill. In 1.1 innings, he allowed 10 runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Coleton Anderson pitched 5.2 innings out of the bullpen and allowed three unearned runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
The Post 297 offense rapped out 12 hits, led by three Will Mentz singles. Mentz scored twice.
Marshall Gebert doubled, singled, walked, scored three times and drove in a run.
Landon Mabe singled twice and drove in a run.
Conner Borgmann doubled, walked, scored twice and drove in two.
Cooper Bailey singled, walked and scored twice.
Ardell Young singled, walked and scored.
D’Onofrio singled, walked and drove in two.
Braden Pracht singled and drove in a run.
Karson Eads reached on a walk.
Gavin Mabe was credited with an RBI.
“Overall, it’s a tough way for our season to end,” Sachs said. “I am proud of the time and effort our boys put in the summer and I hope they enjoyed it as much as I did. I have to give a huge shout out to Dave Pracht and Gary D’Onofrio. They’re awesome to coach with and a big part of our success and growth as a legion program.”
The Zone 1 Tournament is slated to begin Tuesday.