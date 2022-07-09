Despite a push from the Union Post 297 offense in the final frame, it was the Pacific Post 320 Freshmen who advanced to the winner’s bracket final of the Ninth District Postseason Tournament.
Post 320 (15-7) tallied eight runs in the third inning to build a sizeable lead on the way to an 11-8 victory over Post 297 (15-4) Wednesday in the second day of the tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 320 also scored once in the first inning, once in the fourth and once in the fifth.
“We went up with the approach that we were going to be patient and not chase some of their starting pitcher’s curve balls in the dirt,” Post 320 manager Nathan Bruns said. “It’s a good pitch, but I told the kids if it starts at the belt or lower to lay off of it. We were disciplined and when we were sitting fastball, we were stroking it pretty good.”
Union tallied one run in the bottom of the second, one in the third and two in the fourth. Trailing 11-4, Post 297 rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Bennett Parker induced a ground ball for the third out to strand the bases loaded.
Parker was Pacific’s second pitcher in the contest. He recorded the final two outs of the game, but not before allowing one run on one hit and two walks. He struck out one.
Trey Kulick was the winning pitcher. In 6.1 innings, he struck out four and allowed seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits with three walks.
“(Kulick) has been our bulldog all season,” Bruns said. “He didn’t have his fastball executing early on, but he was able to execute his offspeed pitches. Whether it’s his slider, change-up or curve ball — he throws every one for a strike. That was the difference, getting kids out on their front foot and not able to wait back for his offspeed stuff. (Those pitches) are nasty for a kid his age.”
At the plate, Pacific had doubles from Gavin Lane and Ethan Holzmark to go with nine singles.
Austin Covert, Cayden Matthes and Kulick each singled twice.
Holzmark, Parker and Hagen Hassell added one single apiece.
Lane and Matthes each scored two runs. Kulick, Conner Mooney, Parker, Holzmark and Covert all touched the plate once.
Holzmark was the RBI leader on the night with four. Mooney, Matthes, Parker, Lane and Covert drove in one run apiece.
Kulick and Mooney both walked twice. Hassell, Matthes and Holzmark all drew one walk.
Mooney, Matthes and Holzmark were hit by pitches.
Post 297 also tallied 11 hits — a Trenton Kossmann double and 10 singles.
Parker Schrader connected for three singles. Klay Muser rapped out two singles. Kossmann, Zach Voxx, Kasey Griffin, Conner Curnutte and Sam Calkins all singled once.
Muser, Conner Curnutte, Griffin, Voss, Ethan Curnutte, Kossmann and Schrader each scored a run.
Calkins and Kossmann had two RBIs apiece. Conner Curnutte, Griffin and Schrader all drove in one run. Calkins and Ethan Curnutte both walked twice. Jake Browne drew one walk.
Kossmann and Muser were hit by pitches. Both stole two bases.
Schrader, Conner Curnutte, Browne, Voss and Justin Barstow each stole one base.
On the mound, Logan Hansel pitched 2.2 innings and allowed nine runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Ryan Stowe recorded one out to finish out the third inning, but allowed one hit.
Alec Coombs pitched the final four innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Pacific played Washington Post 218 Thursday in the winners’ bracket finals.
The loss dropped Union in to the loser’s bracket Thursday night against Elsberry Post 226.
Friday’s tournament games will include the semifinal and final of the losers’ bracket with the championship round to be played Saturday.