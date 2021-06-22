The Pacific Post 320 Freshmen brought Thursday’s league game against Rosebud Post 587 to an end an inning early.
Post 320 (5-6) won the league portion of a home doubleheader with Rosebud (2-4), 11-1, in six innings. However, Rosebud prevented a twin killing by taking the nightcap, 3-2.
First game
Although the scoring was plentiful for Post 320 in the game, all of it came in the later innings as the score remained deadlocked, 0-0, through the first four frames.
Post 320 broke open the scoring with a five-run rally in the fifth inning.
After Rosebud got on the board with its one run in the top of the sixth, Pacific came back with six more runs in the home half to conclude the contest.
Drew Beffa was the winning pitcher, tossing all six innings and striking out seven. Beffa allowed just one run on three hits and two walks.
“Drew Beffa proved to be a workhorse on the mound once again for us in the first game, going the distance and getting ahead and staying ahead in counts throughout his outing,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Bruns said. “It’s a testament to Drew and his coachability. He’s stepped up as a leader for this team and I couldn’t be more proud of his work ethic and attitude as the summer has rolled on.”
Post 320 did all its damage with just three hits — singles from Joey Mach, Luke Gerling and C.J. Bibb.
“We also had a few big knocks from the heart of our order, which is good to see considering we were struggling a bit at the plate recently,” Bruns said. “It’s great to see the boys bring the energy from the jump and take control of the game early. It’s one of the biggest things I’ve been stressing this summer.”
However, Post 320 reached on six walks, three hit batters and capitalized on nine Rosebud errors.
Logan Hanna, Seth Nowlin and Beau Anderson each scored twice. Gerling, Beffa, C.J. Bibb, Cooper Burrington and Trey Bibb all scored once.
Beffa drove in two runs. Gerling, C.J. Bibb and Cameron Reese each gained one RBI.
Mach walked twice. Beffa, Nicholas Bennett, Reese and Burrington each walked once.
Nowlin was hit by a pitch twice. Bennett was hit once.
C.J. Bibb, Gerling, Hanna, Mach and Nowlin each stole a base.
Second game
The rematch ended after just five innings.
Rosebud scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the second inning. Post 320 scored twice in the top of the third.
Nowlin pitched all four innings, striking out five and allowing three unearned runs on four hits and three walks.
“We played a five-inning game due to Rosebud’s pitching staff shortage,” Bruns said. “Seth Nowlin started on the mound and was very solid throughout. He’s been working on some of his off-speed stuff and was able to unleash a couple of really nice curveballs during the outing, which proved to benefit him when he got a few runners on base and get those ground balls for our infield to get the job done.”
C.J. Bibb’s double off the top of the left field wall was the only Pacific hit of the rematch.
Hanna and Trey Bibb scored.
Hanna, Nowlin and Anderson each walked.
Trey Bibb and Gerling were hit by pitches.
Gerling, Hanna and Trey Bibb each stole a base.
The Post 320 Freshmen are off until a doubleheader at Union High School against the Post 297 Reds that will take place June 25 starting at 6 p.m.