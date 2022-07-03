All the scoring was done by the home team Tuesday night.
Pacific Post 320 (12-6, 6-3) disrupted what had been an unbeaten run for Post 218 (12-9, 8-1) in Ninth District games with a 12-0 shutout at Pacific High School.
Pacific locked up third place in the district standings while Washington remained a half game ahead of Union Post 297 for the lead ahead of Post 218’s league finale Wednesday at Hermann City Park against Rhineland Post 147.
“The boys came out ready to go from the jump, taking good at-bats and not expanding our zone,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Bruns said. “We played some really good defense behind Trey Kulick, and Trey did a fantastic job of spotting all three of his pitches. When he’s got them going, he’s very tough to beat. He gets the ball and goes. He has somewhat of a bulldog mentality on the mound, and for such a young guy, it’s truly fun to watch.”
Kulick fired a complete-game shutout for Post 320. He struck out five and walked two while allowing just two hits.
The Post 320 bats backed up Kulick with nine hits. The team also drew 10 walks and had two batters hit by pitches.
Pacific tallied four runs in the first inning, three in the second and five in the fourth.
“(It) was on of those games where nothing went our way,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “(Our) pitchers walked 10 and hit two batters. Give Pacific’s batters credit — they were patient at the plate and not swinging at bad pitches.”
Connor Mooney led the Post 320 offense with three hits — a double and two singles. Mooney also walked, scored three runs and drove in two.
Kulick helped his own cause with a pair of singles at the dish. He was also hit by a pitch, scored twice and collected one RBI.
Cayden Matthes, Bennett Parker, James Imus and Austin Covert each singled.
Matthes drew three walks. Hagen Hassell and Imus both walked twice. Seth Stack and Parker each walked once.
Parker was hit by a pitch.
Hassell, Matthes, Parker, Imus and Covert each scored once.
Parker led in RBIs with three. Matthes drove in two and Stack drove in one.
“(I’m) especially proud of Bennett, who has hit into some really tough luck this year, but stayed the course and contributed well at the plate tonight,” Bruns said.
For Post 218, pitching duties were divided between Henry Vedder, Ben Loesing and Owen Bolzenius.
Vedder pitched one inning and allowed six runs (five earned) on two hits and five walks with two strikeouts.
Loesing tossed one inning, allowing one run on three walks with two strikeouts.
Bolzenius pitched two innings and allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out one.
Braxtyn Frankenberg doubled twice to account for Post 218’s only two hits.
“Even (on) one of our hits, Braxtyn Frankenberg got thrown out at third,” Kopmann said. “He was our only bright spot.”
Cohen Jasper and Brody O’Hanlon both walked.
Both teams followed up on Tuesday’s games with trips to Hermann. Pacific closes out the regular season there Friday against Rhineland at 6 p.m.
The Ninth District Freshman Tournament begins next week.