The first game of the night was a breeze Friday for the Pacific Post 320 Freshmen.
Post 320 (10-6) blanked hosts Elsberry Post 226 (4-18) in the opening contest of a doubleheader, 10-0.
Bennett Parker pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out eight batters while allowing seven hits and one walk.
“The first game on Friday found Bennett Parker pitching a gem, hitting his spots and working both sides of the plate with his arsenal of pitches,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Bruns said. “I was very proud of the way he got ahead and stayed ahead in counts — gave him a chance to really implement his off-speed stuff from the beginning.”
Pacific tallied three runs in the first inning, five in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Hagen Hassell, Gavin Lane, James Imus and Parker led the offense with two hits apiece.
“Hagen Hassell and Gavin Lane did a great job of setting the table at the plate, and we were able to string some runs together, especially in the fifth,” Bruns said.
Parker doubled, singled and drove in two.
Lane doubled, singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Hassell singled twice, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in a run.
Imus singled twice, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Cayden Matthes singled, was hit by a pitch twice, stole two bases and scored three times.
Seth Stack singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Trey Kulick walked twice and scored.
Connor Mooney walked and stole a base.
Landon Swebilius was hit by a pitch.
Elsberry managed seven hits, led by two singles from Ryder Wilson.
Brennan Howard, Talan Herrell, Brady Sheppard, Kyle Boschert and Alex St. John all singled once.
Will Tucker drew the only walk issued by Parker.
Wilson and St. John each stole a base.
Pacific also won the second game of the doubleheader, 13-11. Post 320 returns home Tuesday to host Washington Post 218 at 8 p.m.