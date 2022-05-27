It’s a new lineup for the Pacific Post 320 freshmen this summer.
The team returns just one starter, Trey Kulick, who played on the team as an eighth grader last season.
As a high school freshman this spring, Trey Kulick earned sparse playing time with the Pacific varsity squad, singling in his only at-bat.
Nathan Bruns returns as the manager of the program, assisted by senior-level manager Ryan Carter.
“This will be my fourth year returning as a coach for the Pacific Legion program,” Bruns said. “I always look forward to getting a chance to give back to the community that helped raise me, and I am anxious to get this summer season started.
“This is an especially unique year, in the sense that I have been fortunate to see most of these boys rise through the ranks of little league while also working with them in private instruction, as well,” he said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be their head coach, and as I say with every team I have the privilege of coaching, I am here to continue to help develop them both on and off the field.”
Kulick slots into the lineup at shortstop and pitcher while bringing the most experience on Post 320’s 11-player roster.
“We currently stand at 11 players, but I am in the process of adding three additional players to the roster,” Bruns said.
Four of the Post 320 freshmen were factors on Pacific’s JV team in the spring season — Kulick, Connor Mooney, Cayden Matthes and Hagen Hassell.
After a 5-11-1 record in 2021, Post 320 is ready to wipe the slate clean and hopes to contend right away.
“(Our goals are to) win (a) District 9 title, win (the) St. Charles Memorial Day Tournament, continue to grow team chemistry throughout the summer and help the boys develop both on and off the field,” Bruns said. “Washington always has a strong legion program, but we also know that there are plenty of quality teams within District 9 this year, so we look forward to some competitive battles.”
The Post 320 freshmen open the season Friday and Saturday in a Memorial Weekend Tournament at St. Charles.