A total of 35 baserunners reached safely for the Pacific Post 320 Freshmen at Rhineland Tuesday.
Of those runners, 22 scored during Post 320’s (4-2) offensive onslaught, leading to a 22-4 victory over Rhineland Post 147 (1-5).
Pacific got 12 batters aboard on hits, 16 on walks, six on hit batsmen and one on an error.
Post 320 scored five times in the top of the first inning, once in the second, four times in the fourth and 12 times in the fifth.
“I was happy with the way the boys came out swinging and continued our hot streak at the plate,” Post 320 Manager Nathan Bruns said. “We’ve outscored our opponents 39-11 in the last two games.”
Rhineland pushed across one run in each of the first, third, fourth and fifth frames.
Joey Mach and Luke Gerling were among the offensive leaders with three hits apiece for Pacific. Both doubled once and singled twice.
“Luke Gerling put a few really nice swings on the ball,” Bruns said. “When he keeps the approach he has right now, he can be a real force for us in the middle of the order. Drew Beffa was another guy who stepped up and made a slight adjustment within his swing going into the game, and it sure paid off.”
Gerling also walked, was hit by a pitch, scored three runs and drove in two.
Mach walked twice, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Beffa was the runs batted in leader with five. He tripled, doubled, walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Seth Nowlin singled, walked four times, scored four runs and drove in three.
Cameron Reese singled, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Cooper Burrington singled, walked and drove in two runs.
Beau Anderson singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Nicholas Bennett was hit by a pitch twice and drove in two runs.
Logan Hanna walked, sacrificed, scored and drove in a run.
Andrew Warren walked twice and scored once.
Trey Bibb walked, drove in a run and scored four times.
C.J. Bibb walked three times, scored twice and drove in a run.
“As a whole, we went up there with an aggressive approach, took the extra base and didn’t stay satisfied when we jumped out on top early,” Bruns said.
Gerling was the winning pitcher. In four innings, he struck out eight and allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks.
Nowlin finished out the game on the mound, where he struck out two in one inning pitched. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks.
The Post 320 Freshmen are on the road next, playing Saturday at Hannibal Post 55 in a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.