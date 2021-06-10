Both teams had 12 hits Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The Pacific Post 320 Freshmen (3-2) were more successful in making their scoring opportunities pay off, aided by 12 Eureka Post 177 (12-4) errors in a 17-7 victory.
The game was part of a three-team tripleheader along with Washington Post 218.
After being no-hit by Post 218, Pacific rebounded in the second contest.
“Prior to the start of the second game against Eureka, I made it a point to stress to the boys that to take control of the things we can, such as our attitude and effort throughout,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Bruns said. “I think they responded well after the adversity in the first game. We had a couple of big plays out of Logan Hanna both in the field and at the plate.”
Pacific led, 4-3, at the end of the first inning. Post 320 added one run in the bottom of the second inning, six runs in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Eureka picked up one run in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The game concluded with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
On the mound, Drew Beffa threw all six innings to take the win. He allowed seven runs on 12 hits and one walk, striking out three.
“Drew Beffa pitched a very solid and efficient game on the bump, pounding the zone early and often,” Bruns said. “One thing is certain — Drew is a guy I know is going to give us strikes each and every time he steps out there. I was very happy with the way we responded against Eureka.”
Hanna paced the Post 320 bats with a triple, two singles and three runs scored.
Seth Nowlin doubled twice, walked, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Luke Gerling doubled, singled, walked and scored three times with two runs batted in.
Joey Mach singled, walked twice, stole three bases and scored four runs.
CJ Bibb singled, stole two bases, drove in a run and scored.
Trey Bibb singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, drove in a run and scored.
Andrew Warren singled and drove in a run.
Beffa singled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Cooper Burrington stole a base and scored.
Pacific plays Tuesday at Rhineland.
Post 320 is next scheduled to play Saturday at Hannibal Post 55 in a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.