Pacific Post 320 Freshmen pitchers Cayden Matthes and James Imus combined for a two-hit shutout Friday.
Post 320 (7-4) won a Ninth District home game, blanking Rhineland Post 147 (1-2), 9-0.
Matthes, the starter, pitched 4.2 innings and struck out eight batters. He allowed no hits and three walks.
“Everything was going right,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “Cayden pitched a great game not allowing a hit or a run in five innings of work and James did a great job in his two innings in relief. We played a clean defense behind our pitching and did a great job at the plate. Very happy with our team’s effort.”
Imus pitched 2.1 innings, fanning two. He allowed two hits and two walks.
Post 320 put together eight hits to tally one run in the first inning, four in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Hagen Hassell and Blake Parker had two singles apiece. Both scored twice.
Parker was credited with a run batted in.
Matthes, Gavin Lane, Imus and Landon Andrew each singled once.
Lane scored a pair of runs. Austin Covert, Cole Ramirez and Landon Swebilius all scored once.
Lane walked, stole a base and drove in a run.
Hassell and Covert were hit by pitches.
Post 320 hosted Sullivan Post 18 Monday. Pacific next plays Tuesday, June 21, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field against Washington Post 218 at 8 p.m.