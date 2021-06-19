The Hannibal Post 55 Freshmen were winners Saturday at Clemens Field.
Post 55 (4-3) picked up the home win, 8-4, against Pacific Post 320 (4-3).
The team from Tom Sawyer country notched the game’s first tally with one run in the bottom of the first inning.
Hannibal then added six runs in the third inning to built a 7-0 lead.
Post 320 scored three times in the top of the fifth inning, cutting into the lead before Hannibal recorded its final tally in the home half of the fifth.
Pacific got one final run across in the top of the seventh.
Post 320 was led by a three-hit game from Luke Gerling, who singled three times and drove in a run.
Cooper Burrington and Nicholas Bennett both singled.
Bennett was also hit by a pitch, scored twice, drove in a run and stole a base.
Burrington scored once.
C.J. Bibb drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Trey Bibb was hit by a pitch and scored.
Cameron Reese was hit by a pitch, walked twice and stole a base.
Seth Nowlin walked twice.
Drew Beffa pitched all six innings for Pacific, striking out three. He allowed four earned runs on nine hits and two walks.
The Post 320 Freshmen played host to the Union Blues in a doubleheader Tuesday and are scheduled to host Rosebud Post 587 Thursday in a twin bill at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.