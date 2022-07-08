The first game of the Ninth District postseason tournament was smooth sailing for Pacific Post 320 Freshmen.
Post 320 (14-7), the No. 3 seed in the tournament, routed No. 6 Wentzville Post 323, 16-0.
The combination of pitchers Cayden Matthes, Troy Murphy and Landon Andrew shut out Wentzville while allowing just two hits on the night.
Matthes fired the first three innings, striking out three while allowing one hit and one walk.
Murphy pitched one inning and struck out two with no hits and no walks.
Andrew allowed one hit and struck out one in his one inning pitched.
Pacific tallied eight runs in the first inning before building on the lead with six runs in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth.
Post 320 had seven hits and drew 10 walks. Wentzville committed two errors.
Gavin Lane led the Pacific offense with two singles, a walk, a stolen base, two runs scored and three runs batted in.
Conner Mooney tripled, scored and drove in a run.
Matthes singled, walked twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Trey Kulick singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
James Imus singled, walked, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in a run.
Hagen Hassell singled and drove in two.
Ethan Holzmark walked twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Austin Covert walked, scored and drove in a run.
Cole Ramirez walked, stole a base and scored.
Bennett Parker walked and scored.
Seth Stack drew a walk.
Andrew stole two bases and scored twice.
The win advanced Post 320 to take on Union Post 297 Wednesday in the winner’s bracket semifinals.