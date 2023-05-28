It’s an experienced bunch for the Pacific Post 320 legion teams this summer.
Post 320 will not field a Freshman-level (A) team in 2023, but will field teams at both the Senior (AAA) and Junior (AA) levels.
Nathan Bruns returns to manage the Post 320 Juniors this season. Clint Meyer will manage the Post 320 seniors.
Post 320’s Seniors will bring back many familiar faces from summers past, as well as the Pacific varsity squad in Andrew Payne, Ayden Biedenstein, Cole Hansmann, Drew Beffa, Ethan Simpson, Jack Meyer, Joey Mach, Luke Gerling, Mason Snider, Matt Reincke, Trevor Klund, Weston Kulick, Trey Kulick and Xavian Cox.
Trey Kulick is a double-rostered player also with the Post 320 Juniors.
Post 320 will also open its doors to some of Pacific High School’s Four Rivers Conference rivals, adding Union junior catcher Gavin Mabe and St. Clair senior pitcher and third baseman Sam Ruszala.
The Seniors played a scrimmage game Tuesday on the road against Kirkwood Post 156 Vincent, in which Kirkwood outscored Pacific, 4-2.
Ruszala and Mabe paid early dividends for Post 320 with three of Pacific’s six hits in the scrimmage.
Following that, the Post 320 senior schedule includes the following games:
• May 25 home vs. JC Blazers, 6 p.m.
• May 30 at St. Peters Post 313, 6 p.m (DH).
• June 3 home vs. Hannibal Post 55, noon.
• June 3 home vs. St. Charles Post 312, 2 p.m.
• June 6 at Washington Post 218, 6 p.m.
• June 9 home vs. De Soto SCMI, 6 p.m. (DH).
• June 19 at Jefferson County Blazers, 6 p.m.
• June 22 home vs. Washington Post 218, 6 p.m.
• June 24 home vs. Hannibal Post 55, 11 a.m.
• June 24 home vs. St. Charles Post 312, 1 p.m.
• June 25 home vs. Elsberry Post 226, noon (DH).
• July 6 home vs. Hillsboro Prospects Post 783, 7 p.m.
• July 7 home vs. Kirkwood Post 156, 7 p.m.
The Post 320 Juniors feature many names from last season’s Post 320 Freshman team, a squad that went 15-9 in 2022.
In addition to the aforementioned Trey Kulick, the Junior roster consists of Austin Covert, Bennett Parker, Cayden Matthes, Cole Ramirez, Connor Mooney, Ethan Holzmark, Gavin Lane, Hagen Hassell, James Imus, Landon Andrew, Landon Swebilius, Lucas Dohrer and Nathan Ball.
Kulick, Mooney, Matthes, Holzmark and Parker each saw some varsity action for the Pacific High School Indians this spring.
The summer schedule gets started for the Post 320 Juniors June 3 in a round robin tournament at St. Charles, starting at 8:30 a.m.
Following that on the schedule are the following dates for the Post 320 Juniors:
• June 4 home vs. Hannibal Post 55, noon (DH).
• June 6 at Washington Post 218, 8 p.m.
• June 12 at Kirkwood Post 156, 8 p.m.
• June 13 at St. Peters Post 313, 6 p.m.
• June 17-18 at Sullivan Tournament, TBD.
• June 20 home vs. Wentzville Post 323, 6 p.m. (DH)
• June 21 home vs. Elsberry Post 226, 6 p.m.
• June 23-25 at Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament, TBD.
• June 27 home vs. Union Post 297, 6 p.m.
• June 28 at Sullivan Post 18, 6 p.m.
