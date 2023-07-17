The Pacific Post 320 Seniors made it a wild finish in Thursday’s Ninth District Senior Legion Tournament first elimination game.
Mason Snider scored the winning run for Post 320 (16-5) on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting Pacific over St. Peters Post 313 (15-15-1), 5-4.
The win, played at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, propelled Post 320 into the losers’ bracket final against Elsberry Post 226 immediately thereafter.
After taking a two-run lead with single runs in the first and second inning, Post 320 watched St. Peters go-ahead with a three-run rally in the top of the third.
Post 313 extended its lead to 4-2 with a run in the top of the fifth.
Pacific had to chip away, getting one run back in the fifth before tying it at 4-4 in the sixth.
Snider singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh, stole second and then advanced to third when Matt Reincke beat out an infield single.
With a 1-1 count, Snider capitalized on a high pitch that sailed all the way to the backstop, scurrying across the plate before the defense had the chance to make a play.
Snider was also the game’s winning pitcher with two flawless innings in relief, striking out one.
Trey Kulick started on the mound for Post 320. In five innings pitched, he struck out five batters and allowed four runs on seven hits with no walks.
The offense threatened to be even more prevalent on the scoreboard for Post 320 as the team put runners in scoring position in nearly every inning and amassed 15 total hits in the contest.
Ethan Simpson led the way with three hits, a double and two singles. He scored and drove in two runs.
Trevor Klund doubled, singled and scored.
Andrew Payne singled twice, stole three bases and scored.
Ayden Biedenstein singled twice and drove in two runs.
Weston Kulick singled twice and scored.
Cole Hansmann and Reincke each singled and walked. Reincke was also hit by a pitch.
Carson Houran pitched six innings for St. Peters, allowing four runs (three earned) on 13 hits, one hit batter and two walks.
Houran recorded three strikeouts.
Maverick Shultz pitched 0.2 of an inning, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout.
Gavin King tripled, singled and scored twice for Post 313.
Jon Jezik singled twice and drove in a run.
Dylan Alsop doubled, scored and drove in three.
Andrew Wojewoda and Kyle Roberts both singled.
