It came down to a pitchers’ duel to decide the second Ninth District team to advance into next week’s Zone 1 Tournament.

Pacific Post 320 (17-5) played its ace in the hole, Mason Snider, to defeat Elsberry Post 226 (20-15), 2-1, Thursday in the losers’ bracket finals of the Ninth District Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.

