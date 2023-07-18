It came down to a pitchers’ duel to decide the second Ninth District team to advance into next week’s Zone 1 Tournament.
Pacific Post 320 (17-5) played its ace in the hole, Mason Snider, to defeat Elsberry Post 226 (20-15), 2-1, Thursday in the losers’ bracket finals of the Ninth District Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The win advances Post 320 to play in the zone tournament for the second year in a row, along with the winners’ bracket survivor, Washington Post 218.
With the Zone 1 Tournament set to start Monday in Washington, all remaining teams in the bracket Thursday opted to name Post 218 the district champions and crown the team to come out of Thursday’s games as the runner-up, thus forgoing a potential two-game championship series on Friday.
Snider, who also earned the win in Thursday’s preceding losers’ bracket semifinal win over St. Peters Post 313, spun 5.2 innings of two-hit baseball against Elsberry, allowing one unearned run and three walks while striking out five.
When Snider finally reached his pitch limit, he strapped on the catchers gear to relieve Ayden Biedenstein, who caught 12.2 innings behind the plate on the day.
Jack Meyer closed out the win, earning a save with 1.1 flawless innings and three strikeouts.
At the plate, Trevor Klund and Cole Hansmann each recorded two hits, accounting for four of Pacific’s six hits in the contest.
Andrew Payne and Biedenstein each added a single.
After yielding the first run in the top of the first, Post 320 tied the game right back up as Klund started the bottom of the first with a leadoff single and Ethan Simpson drew a walk.
After an infield fly, Hansmann singled to load the bases and Biedenstein drove in Klund on a fielder’s choice.
The tie-breaking run didn’t come across the plate until the bottom of the fifth inning as Hansmann’s two-out single chased Klund home for his second run of the contest.
Weston Kulick drew a walk.
Matt Reincke was hit by a pitch.
Xavian Cox got into the game as a pinch runner and stole a base.
Kyle Thompson pitched all six innings for Elsberry. He allowed two runs on six hits and two walks, striking out two and hitting one batter.
Elsberry’s two hits were a triple by Gavin Marshall and a double by Zachary Gibson.
Gibson also walked, stole a base and scored.
Alex Miller and Kyle Turnbull each drew a walk.
Biedenstein threw out Turnbull trying to steal second base in the fourth inning, three pitches prior to Marshall’s triple to right field, effectively saving a run.
