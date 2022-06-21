The Union Post 297 Seniors twice powered their way to victory Thursday.
Hosting St. Charles Post 312 at Wildcat Ballpark, Post 297 (6-4) won both ends of the doubleheader, 14-4 and 6-4.
Union won the first game decisively, ending the game after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The nightcap was shortened to four innings due to an agreed upon time limit and St. Charles made it close with a three-run rally in the final inning, but Union held on for the two-run victory.
First game
Marshall Gebert tossed three hitless and scoreless innings to earn the win on the mound for Union. He issued no walks, but did hit two batters.
“Marshall pitched well,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “He worked ahead in the count and his off speed was really good. He hasn’t got to pitch in a while so it was really good to see.”
Conner Borgmann threw the final two innings, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Post 297 had nine hits in the game and drew six walks, picking up eight runs in the first inning, four in the third and two in the fifth. St. Charles committed five errors to Union’s one.
Landon Mabe led at the plate with three hits — two doubles and a single. Mabe was also hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored four runs.
Cooper Bailey and Will Mentz both collected two hits.
Gebert delivered the biggest knock, launching a two-run home run in the third inning.
“Landon Mabe hit the ball hard all night,” Sachs said. “He’s been giving us great at-bats lately. Cooper has been our most consistent hitter all year and he kept it going all night. Good to see Marshall with the home run. He’s been seeing the ball well.”
Mentz tripled, singled, walked and scored twice.
Bailey singled twice, walked twice, scored three times and drove in three.
Gebert finished the game with three RBIs.
Borgmann singled, scored and drove in two.
Gavin Mabe, Coleton Anderson and Ardell Young each drew a walk. Young stole a base.
Gavin Mabe delivered a sacrifice fly and totaled two RBIs.
Noah Griffin, Young and Anderson each scored a run.
Anderson was credited with an RBI.
Second game
Post 297 steadily opened up a lead in the nightcap with two runs in the first, two in the second and two in the third.
St. Charles notched one run in the second before the final three in the fourth.
“They wanted to play with a time limit and we were ok with it as well,” Sachs said. “We did what we needed to do to win. Alex (Kuelker) pitched OK. He also hasn’t thrown in a while. We were able to get (Patrick) Nolan on the mound. For his first outing, I thought he did well.”
In two innings pitched, Kuelker struck out three and allowed one run on two hits and two walks.
Nolan threw two innings, striking out two. He allowed three unearned runs on one hit and one walk.
Post 297 had five hits, led by a double and single by Braden Pracht, who also scored.
Nick D’Onofrio singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Young singled and drove in a run.
Gavin Mabe and Alex Kuelker each drew a walk.
Bailey and Borgmann were both hit by pitches twice. Mentz and Alex Kuelker were hit once.
Alex Kuelker and Bailey each scored twice.
Dakota Kuelker was credited with an RBI.
Post 297 is off this weekend, next playing Tuesday at home against St. Peters Post 313 at 6 p.m.