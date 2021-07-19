It didn’t take long for the Union Post 297 Seniors to forget their first-round setback in the Ninth District Tournament.
Sixth-seeded Union (12-9-1) blasted No. 7 St. Charles Post 312 Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 15-0.
“It was nice to get a lopsided win and keep moving forward in the tournament bracket,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “After two weeks off due to other teams canceling games to finish out their district schedule, we’ve had some players find their stride again at the plate, and that will help us hopefully get some more wins.”
The game ended after the top of the fifth due to the run rule.
Union will host top-seeded Elsberry Post 226 Friday at 8 p.m. in a losers’ bracket game, moved due to rain.
That will be played after Washington Post 218 takes on St. Peters Post 313 at 5:30 p.m.
Against St. Charles, Union opened scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first. Post 297 added a run in the third before exploding for 11 more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Union outhit St. Charles, 15-3. Post 312 committed four errors.
Will Mentz was the winning pitcher, throwing the first four innings for the win. He allowed two hits and one walk, striking out three.
Alex Kuelker needed nine pitches to get the final three outs. He gave up a hit.
Offensively, Kaden Motley continued his assault on Ninth District pitching. He had four hits, including a double and a triple. Motley had three hits in the first-round loss to Washington, including a triple.
Mason Bailey and Mentz both ended with three hits.
Luke Koch and Gavin Wencker had two hits apiece.
Cooper Bailey and Marshall Gebert both ended with one hit.
“Kaden Motley and Gavin Wencker have both been hitting the ball hard and driving in runs,” Ryan Bailey said. “It was good to get Mason Bailey in the lineup, and he and Will Mentz both had three hits that drove in runs and allowed them to score. Cooper Bailey and Luke Koch have both been hitting well and have consistently been important bats in our lineup. Hopefully those that are around for the rest of the tournament keep hitting, and we can get some other bats to get hot.”
Cooper Bailey and Conner Borgmann were hit by pitches.
Hayden Burke and Motley both scored three times. Koch crossed the plate twice. Mason Bailey, Mentz, Cooper Bailey, Noah Griffin, Dylan McLone, Evan Hall and Conner Borgmann scored once.
Wencker recorded five RBIs. Mentz drove in three, and Motley had two RBIs. Mason Bailey, Koch and Burke drove in one run apiece.
Joseph Moss pitched all four innings for St. Charles, allowing 15 runs (seven earned) on 16 hits and two hit batters. He struck out two.
In the other losers’ bracket game played in St. Peters, host Post 313 defeated Hannibal Post 55 (Hampton), 13-2.
The Union-Elsberry game plays the winner of the St. Peters-Washington game. Washington Post 218 lost in the winners’ bracket semifinal Wednesday to Hannibal Post 55 (Culp), 3-0.
Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) led Rhineland Post 147 Thursday, 5-2, when that game was suspended.