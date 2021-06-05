Getting back onto the field, the Union Post 297 Seniors split a Ninth District doubleheader Tuesday at St. Charles’ Blanchette Park.
Post 312 won the opener, 6-4, and Union claimed the second game, 8-1.
“We had some of the same problems we had during the high school season pop up and cost us the first game tonight,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “Too many free baserunners, errors that are mental or on routine plays, and too many strikeouts with runners on base. Many of those mistakes just involve concentration and effort, and you see lots of teams making them after the year off from COVID. We’ll get there eventually.”
Post 297 put together a more complete game in the second contest.
“In the second game, we had a few highlights that led to our victory,” Bailey said. “Kaden Motley, Blake Borgmann and Alex Kuelker all had solid singles where they hit the ball hard. We were able to execute a steal of home with Hayden Burke. And all five of our pitchers were able to get outs and stay out of trouble. It was a positive way to end the first night of Legion baseball.”
Second game
Union was the home team for the second game and jumped out with four runs in the bottom of the third. After St. Charles scored once in the fourth, Union added four more runs. The game ended after the top of the fifth.
Will Mentz, Motley, Gavin Wencker, Evan Hall and Coleton Anderson all pitched in the game.
Mentz pitched the first inning, striking out one.
Motley did the same in the second inning.
Wencker got the win, striking out two in the third inning.
Hall gave up a run on one hit and one walk, but he struck out two.
Anderson struck out three in his inning, allowing a walk and hitting a batter.
Offensively, Union had four hits. Kuelker doubled. Motley, Blake Borgmann and Jayden Overschmidt singled.
Marshall Gebert walked twice. Motley, Blake Borgmann, Overschmidt and Hall each walked. Burke was hit by a pitch.
Motley swiped three bases. Burke and Overschmidt each had two steals. Gebert stole one base.
Motley added a sacrifice fly.
Motley, Gebert and Overschmidt each scored twice. Burke and Hall scored once.
Motley and Blake Borgmann each had two RBIs.
First game
In the opener, St. Charles pushed single runs across the plate in the first and second innings.
Union took the lead with three runs in the fourth and added another one in the top of the fifth.
St. Charles scored its final four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Kuelker started for Post 297 and went 1.1 innings, allowing two unearned runs on two walks and three hit batters. He struck out one.
Dylan McLone pitched 4.2 innings and took the loss. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. McLone struck out six.
Offensively, Union had two hits, singles by Hall and Wencker, a walk by Motley and two hit batters, Anderson and McLone.
McLone stole two bases, and Motley had one stolen base.
Motley, Hall, Hayden Schiller and Anderson scored the runs. Wencker had two RBIs, and Schiller drove in one.
Union hosted Washington Post 218 in a doubleheader Thursday, and that is covered in another story.
Union has another doubleheader Tuesday against Sullivan Post 18. First pitch at Wildcat Ballpark is set for 6 p.m.
Post 297 then plays a doubleheader at De Soto Wednesday with games starting at 6 p.m.
Union plays district rival Elsberry Post 226 Thursday in Lincoln County staring at 6 p.m.