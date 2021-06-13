It’s been that type of season for the Union Post 297 Senior Legion team.
Union (4-4) recorded its second doubleheader split of the season Wednesday at De Soto.
Facing SMCI, Union won the first game, 7-5, but dropped the second one, 9-0.
First game
De Soto opened with a run in the opening inning, but Union scored four times in the top of the fourth.
De Soto added another run in the bottom of the fourth, and Union’s lead was 4-2.
Each side scored once in the fifth. De Soto tied the game in the sixth with two runs, but Union retook the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh.
De Soto outhit Union, 10-7. The host SMCI squad made three errors to Union’s two.
Evan Hall went 5.2 innings on the mound for Union, allowing five runs (two earned) on nine hits and three walks. He struck out six. Hall left the game when he hit his pitch count.
“Evan Hall pitched a really nice game for us against a good-hitting lineup,” Union Manager Ryan Bailey said. “It would have been nice to get him the win, but all that matters is the team got it done, and he was a big reason why.”
Luke Koch got the win, going 1.1 innings and allowing a hit.
Overall, Bailey said it was a team effort.
“Dylan McLone made two great catches in the outfield, Will Mentz had a single to give us a lead early in the game, Gavin Wencker used his speed to steal a run in the middle innings, Evan had the go-ahead base hit in the seventh, and Luke Koch was able to come in to finish it off on the mound in his first game of the summer,” Bailey said. “A lot of guys contributed, and that always makes for a fun evening.”
Mentz and Jayden Overschmidt led the offense with two hits. McLone, Wencker and Hall each had one single.
Union drew seven walks. Koch and Mentz each had two. Marshall Gebert, Blake Borgmann and Wencker walked once.
Overschmidt was hit by a pitch and stole four bases. Wencker had two steals. Hayden Burke and Mentz each stole one base.
Koch, Burke, Gebert, Wencker, Mentz, Hall and Overschmidt scored one run apiece.
Mentz drove in two runs. McLone and Hall each had one RBI.
Second game
In the second game, De Soto scored a run in the top of the first, six in the second and one more in the third. SMCI added its final run in the top of the fifth.
Kaden Voyles, Grant Kite and Gavin Mahan shared a no-hitter in the second game. Voyles pitched three innings, striking out seven and allowing two walks.
Kite pitched the fourth and got one strikeout. Mahan pitched the fifth, walking one.
De Soto had 11 hits and one error. Union made three errors.
“In the second game we ran into some good pitchers who used the strike zone given to make our night difficult,” Bailey said. “Their pitchers were good at setting a tempo and painting the outside corner, and we struggled to adjust. At the end of the game, we hit a few balls hard but just right at their fielders.”
Koch started and went 1.2 innings, allowing seven runs (one earned) on five hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Blake Borgmann pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Conner Borgmann finished off the game, pitching two innings. He allowed a run on four hits and struck out one.
Hall and the Borgmanns, Blake and Conner, each walked.
Noah Griffin was hit by a pitch.
De Soto’s Zach Keck homered in the game. Nick Krodinger was 4-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Post 297 hosts both Hannibal Post 55 teams Sunday starting at 2 p.m.