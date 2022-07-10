A pair of four-run rallies provided Union Post 297 with all the run support they needed.
Union (10-6) won at home Tuesday against Kirkwood Post 156 Blue (5-9), 8-3.
Kirkwood started things off by posting two runs in the first inning, but Post 297 immediately took control with four runs in the home half.
In the second inning, Post 156 trimmed the lead to 4-3, and that’s how it stayed until the bottom of the sixth inning when Union posted its second four-spot on the scoreboard.
“It was good to get back to the winning column after a tough week last week,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “I thought our pitchers did a good job given the heat and lay off.”
Ardell Young pitched the first two innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on one hit and four walks with four strikeouts.
“Ardell is a dynamic arm and it really comes down to getting ahead in counts,” Sachs said. “He struggled a little bit but battled and did well.”
Will Mentz then fired three shutout innings, striking out three and walking one with no hits.
“It was good to see Will back on the mound after a long break,” Sachs said. “He did a great job of getting ahead in counts and we only pulled him to have him for Thursday.”
Karson Eads continued the run of scoreless innings, pitching the final two frames. He allowed just one hit.
“Eads just competes,” Sachs said. “We know he’s going to throw strikes and give us everything he’s got.”
Post 297 connected for eight hits, led by a pair from both Young and Mentz.
Mentz singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Young singled twice with one RBI.
Conner Borgmann singled and drove in a pair of runs.
“We struggled hitting a bit but did what was needed to score some runs,” Sachs said. “Connor had a huge two-strike hit to drive in a couple runs. He has done a great job at that the last few games.”
Eads singled, walked twice, scored and drove in a run.
Gavin Mabe singled and scored.
Marshall Gebert singled, stole a base and scored.
Coleton Anderson walked twice and scored twice.
Cooper Bailey and Braden Pracht each walked and scored.
Kirkwood used three different pitchers in the first inning before settling on Jack Clark, who threw 4.1 shutout innings with five strikeouts and three hits allowed.
Nick Kuse, Michael Howenstein and Brennan Rea also pitched for Post 156 in the contest.
Kirkwood’s only two hits were a pair of doubles from Kyle Harre and Cameron Pidcock.
Union finished out the week with a road game Wednesday at Alton, Illinois, Post 126. Thursday’s Ninth District regular season finale against Rhineland was canceled.
The Ninth District postseason tournament is scheduled to begin next week.