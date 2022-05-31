The Union Post 297 seniors will bring back seven players from a 13-10-1 campaign in 2021.
The team will have a new manager as Mike Sachs takes over top coaching duties for the squad.
“I am returning to legion baseball after a few years off,” Sachs said. “I coached at the junior legion level for several years. I am looking forward to working with the other coaches to have a competitive season in what is always a super competitive district. I have coached the freshman baseball team at Union High School for the last nine years and have worked with these players throughout the high school program for the last several years.”
Sachs will be assisted by the Union varsity Head Coach Pat Rapert as well as Dave Pracht and Gary D’Onofrio.
The seven returning players for Post 297 include Will Mentz, Marshall Gebert, Conner Borgmann, Coleton Anderson, Cooper Bailey, Alex Kuelker and Noah Griffin.
Many of those players had key roles in Union’s 18-2 varsity season this spring.
“This group is coming off a good high school season and we hope to carry that over into the summer,” Sachs said. “We know we have to be focused and play clean baseball in order to compete.”
Mentz pitched more innings than anybody on the roster at the senior level last summer.
“Will Mentz will be in center field and a big part of our pitching staff,” Sachs said. “He will provide a spark near the top of the lineup and is a great team leader.”
Across 29.2 innings, he compiled a 3-2 record in 2021 with a 1.18 earned run average and 31 strikeouts.
Mentz was also the team’s top batter last summer with a .417 batting average, a double, a triple and 13 runs batted in.
Gebert and Borgmann provide a righty/lefty first base combination with some pop from both sides of the plate.
“They are impact bats for us,” Sachs said.
Gebert, a lefty, batted .319 in the last legion season with five doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs.
Borgmann was a .235 batter last summer with two doubles and three runs batted in. In the spring varsity season, he batted .327, clubbing three doubles, two triples and one home run.
Anderson mans the hot corner at third base and adds another arm to the team’s pitching staff.
“We look forward to him carrying over his success from the high school season and being a leader on this team,” Sachs said.
Cooper Bailey provides experience up the middle at second base.
“(Bailey) takes great at-bats and plays the game hard, always ready to make the next play,” Sachs said. “Noah Griffin will be in the outfield and his speed is a large factor on the base paths.”
Union calls up multiple players from the program’s two 2021 freshmen teams. Post 297 is not fielding a junior-level team this summer.
“We have several players who were on our single A team last year that we expect to play a large role,” Sachs said. “Ardell Young started on the varsity team all season and will play multiple positions and roles. Nick D’Onofrio will pitch and play on the infield, we are looking for him to be a big bat for us. Karson Eads and Braden Pracht can play multiple positions and I am excited to see them grow and compete this summer. Gavin Mabe will be a middle of the order bat, catch, and play other positions as well.”
Mabe had a stellar spring campaign, catching for the Wildcats varsity as a sophomore. He batted .404, the second highest average on the team, while tying for the team lead in home runs with four, rapping out five doubles and collecting 21 RBI.
“I think for us it’s going to be about how quickly our young guys can adjust to this level and get the right line up put together,” Sachs said. “We have a lot of pieces, so it’s just making them fit.”
The Post 297 seniors are scheduled to play their first game Tuesday, May 31, in a doubleheader at Pacific Post 320, starting at 6 p.m.
“We know we are in a very tough district,” Sachs said. “The first goal is to get in the district tournament and hopefully we are playing good baseball at that point. If so, we have a chance to compete for that district.”