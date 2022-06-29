Finishing with a flurry, the Union Post 297 Seniors ended the first game of Friday’s doubleheader early.
Already holding a 7-3 lead, Post 297 (8-4) rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Elsberry Post 226 (9-10), via the mercy rule, 13-3.
“I have to give Coach (Dave) Pracht a ton of credit — he was the only coach there and did a great job of putting the boys in position to succeed,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “He and Coach (Gary) D’Onofrio give a lot of time and effort to the success of our program.”
Will Mentz was the winning pitcher for Post 297, throwing all six innings. He struck out four and walked none while allowing three unearned runs on five hits.
Post 297 tallied 16 hits in the contest.
“Mentz did what you expect an ace to do,” Sachs said. “He was in the zone all night and kept Elsberry off balance. It takes a lot of pressure off a coach when you know he’s going to go deep into games.”
Nobody had a bigger game at the plate than Marshall Gebert, who finished the game 4-4 with a home run, three runs scored and four runs batted in. Between the two games, Gebert was 7-8 at the plate on the day.
“Gebert was on fire all night,” Sachs said. “He is really locked-in right now.”
Conner Borgmann and Mentz each ended the game a home run short of hitting for the cycle.
Borgmann finished 3-3 with a triple, a double, a single, a walk, a run scored and two RBIs.
Mentz batted 3-4 with a triple, a double, a single, a run scored and one RBI.
Karson Eads and Braden Pracht both singled twice, scored and drove in a run. Pracht also walked once.
“It was good to see Eads and Pracht with multi-hit games,” Sachs said. “They both play multiple positions and are always ready when called upon.”
Noah Griffin singled in the game’s final at-bat, driving in both Eads and Pracht while advancing to second on the throw. Griffin attempted to take third also and was unofficially called out on a bang-bang play, but the game had already ended with Pracht crossing the plate for the 13th run.
Griffin also scored a run earlier in the contest.
Gavin Mabe singled, scored and collected two RBIs.
Coleton Anderson was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Union built a 7-0 lead with two runs in the first inning, three in the second and two in the fourth.
Elsberry scored all three of its runs in the top of the fifth.
Post 226 was led by a pair of doubles from Ethan Bright and Kyle Turnbull.
Josiah Bockhorst, Gavin Reller and Brayden Elmer each singled.
Bright, Gavin Rowland and Turnbull scored the three Elsberry runs. Turnbull was credited with an RBI.
Bockhorst was the starting pitcher for Post 226. He was touched for seven runs, four earned, on 11 hits and one walk in four innings.
Alex Miller tossed 1.2 innings in relief and surrendered six runs on five hits and one walk.
Post 297 completed a sweep of the doubleheader with a 5-4 victory in the nightcap. The Union Seniors next play Tuesday on the road at St. Peters at 6 p.m.