The Post 297 Seniors scored in every inning but one Thursday night.
On the road at St. Charles Post 312, Union improved to 3-2 on the season with a 6-3 win.
The game got a late start due to the proceeding game going into extra innings, and was stopped after the sixth inning due to a midnight curfew.
“It was after 10 by the time we got started,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “We finished the sixth inning and it was 11:50-something and they said that’s it. It was a long night.”
Will Mentz was the winning pitcher. In three innings pitched, he recorded seven strikeouts while shutting out St. Charles and only allowing two hits.
Coleton Anderson pitched the final three innings, striking out five and walking two. He allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits.
“Will and Coleton both threw great,” Sachs said. “We only had nine guys (due to) some injuries and basketball camp. We needed them to come through for us and they were great.”
Post 297 tallied one run in the first inning, one in the second and one in the third to build the early advantage.
In the fifth inning, two more Union runs came across, but St. Charles answered with all three of its runs in the home half.
Union added one final insurance run in the top of the sixth.
Post 297 was held to just two hits in the game, doubles by Mentz and Noah Griffin.
“We grinded,” Sachs said. “We didn’t hit the ball well, and that’ll happen sometimes, but we got walks and ran the bases well. I told the guys, ‘Sometimes you just have to find a way to win,’ and that’s what they did.”
Mentz was credited with two runs batted in.
Nick D’Onofrio had one RBI.
Union drew a total of 10 free bases in the contest.
Ardell Young, Braeden Pracht and Griffin all walked twice.
Anderson, Mentz, D’Onofrio and Patrick Nolan each drew one walk.
Griffin and Young both scored twice.
Anderson and Mentz each crossed the plate once.
Young stole three bases.
Mentz stole twice. D’Onofrio, Anderson and Griffin notched one steal apiece.
Mentz made a sacrifice fly.
Post 297 is home Sunday, hosting Hannibal Post 55 at Wildcat Ballpark. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.