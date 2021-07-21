Friday brought the Union Post 297 Seniors home and one game further in the Ninth District Senior Tournament.
Post 297 (13-9-1) shut out Elsberry Post 226 (18-12), eliminating the tournament’s top seed at Wildcat Ballpark, 6-0.
“Evan Hall pitched a great game,” Post 297 Coach Joe Borgmann said. “It was a good win by him. Everybody was hitting and the ball went in our favor.”
Union scored one run in the top of the second inning, three times in the third and twice in the seventh.
Hall struck out nine across all seven innings and held Elsberry to just four hits and one walk.
At the plate, Will Mentz led Union with three hits and a stolen base, scoring once.
Blake Borgmann and Dylan McLone both doubled.
Luke Koch, Gaivn Wencker and Kaden Motley each singled.
Wencker scored twice. Koch, Motley, Conner Borgmann and courtesy runner Noah Griffin each scored once.
McLone drove in two runs. Motley, Blake Borgmann and Hayden Burke had one RBI apiece.
Wencker, Motley and Conner Borgmann each walked.
Motley stole a base.
Blake Borgmann delivered a sacrifice fly. McLone laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Tommy Grote was Elsberry’s pitcher of record. In 6.1 innings, he struck out five and allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks.
Nico Griesbauer got the last two outs and allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Elsberry’s four hits were all singles from Ethan Bright, Adam Engel, Brayden Reynolds and Will Sheppard.