Despite striking first, the Union Post 297 Seniors were unable to keep pace with St. Peters Post 313 Tuesday.
Union (9-5) scored its only run in the top of the first inning as Post 313 (9-5) defended its home field, 9-1.
Post 297 connected for five hits, two coming off the bat of Cooper Bailey.
Bailey singled twice. He stole a base in the first inning before scoring on a productive out by Marshall Gebert.
Gebert ended with a single, a walk and one run batted in.
Gavin Mabe and Conner Borgmann both singled.
Ardell Young and Borgmann each drew a walk.
On the mound, Young started and pitched four innings. He allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Landon Mabe tossed one inning in relief and allowed four runs on three hits and one walk.
Karson Eads threw the final inning, allowing one run on three hits.
Connor Harlow pitched a complete-game gem for St. Peters, allowing one run on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Post 313 had 10 hits and drew five walks with two batters reaching after being hit by pitches.
Harlow doubled, singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Alex Huebner doubled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in two.
Andrew Wojewoda singled and drove in two.
Carson Houran singled with one RBI.
Dylan Alsop singled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Kyle Roberts and Alex McCrary both singled, walked and scored. Roberts stole a base.
Chase Markham singled, stole and scored.
Gavin King walked twice and scored twice.
Post 297 hosts Pacific Post 320 Thursday at 6 p.m.