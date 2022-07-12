The Union Post 297 Seniors stuck with the competition for half the game Wednesday in an out-of-state outing.
Post 297 (10-7) fell out of the running in the late innings, dropping the contest to Alton Post 126 in Illinois, 12-3.
Both teams struck for a tally in the first inning and Alton held a 2-1 lead after two frames.
Post 297 tied things with a run in the third and pulled ahead, 3-2, with another run in the fourth.
From that point on all the scoring was done by the home team as Alton posted three runs in the bottom of the fourth, three in the fifth and fourth in the sixth.
“I thought we played OK,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “We were trying to get our pitchers some work and get ready for districts. They’re a very good team and made some great plays to take away some hits. We made a few mistakes and gave up some free bases.”
Union put together five hits, led by a 3-3 performance by Will Mentz at the top of the lineup.
The leadoff man doubled, singled twice, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored once.
Marshall Gebert drove in Mentz with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and then clubbed a solo home run in the third.
Nick D’Onofrio singled.
Karson Eads drew the only free pass issued by the Alton pitching staff.
Gavin Mabe drove in Coleton Anderson from third on a groundout.
Anderson reached after being hit by a pitch. He moved to third on Noah Griffin’s sacrifice bunt and an error.
Conner Borgmann was also hit by a pitch.
Ardell Young and Griffin each stole a base.
D’Onofrio was the starting pitcher. In two innings of work, he allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk.
Patrick Nolan pitched 2.2 innings and allowed six runs on four hits and five walks with two strikeouts.
Braden Pracht threw 1.1 innings and allowed four runs on five hits and two walks. He notched one strikeout.
Alton’s Logan Bogard was the winning pitcher. He struck out five batters in six innings and allowed three runs on four hits and one walk.
Ashton Schepers tossed one inning with one strikeout and one hit allowed.
Post 126 had 10 hits. Seth Slayden and Jon Webb both notched a pair of hits.
Luke Parmentier had the big strike, a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Ian Heflin tripled and Webb doubled.
Slayden singled twice. Webb, Andrew Wieneke, Lucas Moore, Caden Laslie and Nick Rayfield each singled.
Post 297 was scheduled to wrap up the regular Thursday at home against Rhineland Post 147, but that game was canceled. The Ninth District postseason tournament is slated to begin next week.