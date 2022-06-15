After the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader slipped from their grasp, the Union Post 297 Seniors made sure to lock down the rematch.
Post 297 (4-3) fell in the opening contest to Hannibal Post 55 (1-2), 9-6, in eight innings, but pummeled the visiting squad in the rematch, 15-4.
“It was good to at least get a split after dropping the first game in extra innings,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “We have areas we need to improve upon if we want to make a playoff run.”
First game
The opening game was a seesaw battle in which Union took an early lead with three runs in the first inning.
Hannibal answered with one run in the top of the second and was finally able to tie the score with two runs in the fifth.
The score remained deadlocked into the final inning of regulation when Hannibal posted a three-run rally in the visiting half of the inning.
However, Post 297 wasn’t ready for things to end that way, rallying for three runs of its own to come back and tie the game at 6-6 and force extra innings.
In the eighth inning, Hannibal repeated its effort from the previous frame, tallying three more scores, which Union was unable to match a second time.
“We battled but came up short,” Sachs said. “We had opportunities early in the game to bust it open and couldn’t get the job done. We stranded too many runners. Every run counts, and we left too many on the base paths.”
Will Mentz pitched 6.2 innings and allowed six runs, five earned, on nine hits and one walk, striking out eight.
Karson Eads pitched 1.1 innings, striking out one and allowing three runs on three hits and one walk.
At the plate, Union tallied 12 hits led by three from Braden Pracht.
Pracht doubled twice, singled, walked and scored a run.
Marshall Gebert doubled, singled, scored and drove in a run.
Noah Griffin singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in two.
Alex Kuelker singled twice, walked, stole a base and drove in a run.
Eads singled, walked twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Ardell Young singled and scored.
Nick D’Onofrio singled.
Mentz was hit by a pitch and scored.
Patrick Nolan walked and drove in a run.
Second game
Post 297 set a dominant tone offensively in the early going of the rematch, slugging its way to a pair of three-run innings in the first and second.
Hannibal scored twice in the first inning and twice in the third, making it a 6-4 Union lead.
Post 297 then scored once in the fourth and eight times in the fifth, concluding the game due to the mercy rule after five.
D’Onofrio was the winning pitcher. In four innings, he allowed four runs on five hits and five walks with two strikeouts.
Landon Mabe closed it out. In one inning, he struck out two and allowed one hit.
Mentz and Gebert both had multiple hits in the contest as Post 297 rapped out eight knocks.
Mentz tripled, singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.
Gebert doubled, singled, scored once and drove in two.
Eads doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored three times and drove in two.
Griffin singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.
Mabe singled, walked twice, stole two bases, scored and drove in two.
Kuelker singled, walked and scored twice.
Young was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
D’Onofrio stole a base.
Pracht was hit by a pitch.
Post 297 gets a rematch with Washington Post 218 Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.