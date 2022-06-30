It doesn’t get much closer than that.
The Union Post 297 Seniors (9-4) completed a doubleheader sweep of Elsberry Post 226 (9-11) Friday at Wildcat Ballpark, winning the second contest, 5-4.
The game ended as Union right fielder Noah Griffin threw out the potential tying run at home plate for the third out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“Doubleheaders in June are tough and sometimes it’s about finding a way to get the job done,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “Griffin coming up with a huge throw at the end to seal was great to see.”
Griffin also delivered the game-ending hit in the first game, a 13-3 victory for Union that ended via the mercy rule in the sixth inning.
Post 297 improved to 8-3 in Ninth District play by virtue of Friday’s two wins, taking sole possession of second place in the senior division standings. Union trails only Washington Post 218 (11-0) and holds a one-game edge over St. Peters Post 313 (8-5).
Post 297 went ahead early with two runs in the first inning and one in the second, but Post 226, now the home team on the scoreboard, tallied three runs in the bottom of the third to knot things up.
Union took a 4-3 lead with one run in the top of the fifth and extended it with an insurance run in the seventh.
Elsberry put together three hits and a walk the final frame, scoring once, but baserunner Nate Walker was thrown out by Griffin while attempting to score on teammate Ryan Capps’ two-out single.
Marshall Gebert started on the mound for Post 297. In three innings, he allowed three unearned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four.
Coleton Anderson pitched the final four innings and earned the win. He struck out four and allowed one run on five hits and two walks.
“I thought Gebert and Anderson did a good job of competing on the mound,” Sachs said. “It was good to see them go multiple innings and get big outs when needed. Our defense really helped us out in some tight spots.”
Gebert remained hot at the plate, following up on a 4-4 performance in the first game by batting 3-4 in the rematch with a double, two singles, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI.
Braden Pracht doubled, singled, stole a base and scored.
Ardell Young and Gavin Mabe both doubled.
Young also walked twice and drove in a run.
Mabe collected two RBIs. He drove in the deciding run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.
“Gavin Mabe had a big hit for us, which is awesome to see,” Sachs said. “When he gets hot, he is really tough to get out. Hopefully he can carry that on into the postseason.”
Anderson singled and drove in a run.
Conner Borgmann walked once and scored twice.
Griffin was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Will Mentz scored once.
Elsberry had eight hits, led by two singles apiece from Ethan Bright, Capps and Kyle Turnbull.
Gavin Rowland doubled and Walker singled.
Turnbull scored a pair of runs. Brady McLeod and Bright each scored once.
Bright drove in three runs. Capps picked up one RBI.
Walker pitched six innings and allowed four runs, two earned, on eight hits and two walks.
Turnbull tossed one inning and allowed one unearned run on one walk.
Post 297 next plays Tuesday on the road at St. Peters.
The first pitch against Post 313 is scheduled for 6 p.m.