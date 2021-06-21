The Union Post 297 Seniors pulled out of striking distance in the final inning to win Thursday’s league contest at New Haven Post 366.
Union (7-6-1) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to finish off a 9-1 win in the league portion of a doubleheader with Post 366. The teams traded runs throughout the rematch with Post 297 emerging with a 12-9 win.
“I thought we had a complete lineup against New Haven in terms of we had production from the top to bottom of our order,” Union Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “Our three, four, and five hitters — both starters and subs — had seven hits combined and four RBI. Our eight, nine, and leadoff hitters had five hits and reached base seven times. Production like that leads to wins, and we like those as we head toward the district tournament in a couple weeks.”
New Haven had 10 players available for the contest.
“We’re just playing and having fun,” Post 366 Manager Hansi Bloch said. “We’re missing three St. Clair kids that help us. It was a pretty decent (game).”
First game
Post 297 pitcher Evan Hall scattered six New Haven hits across 6.2 innings, striking out 10 and walking one.
“Evan Hall pitched a very good game and kept some big bats at the top of New Haven’s lineup from ever doing enough damage to mount a rally,” Bailey said. “He came so very close to a complete game, which would have been nice, but he gave us his second strong outing in a row and an important district win.”
Hall was unable to finish the game due to league-mandated pitch counts. Thus, Gavin Wencker closed out the game and struck out the final batter.
Union backed Hall with one run in the first inning, two in the third, two in the fourth and four in the seventh.
New Haven tallied one run in the bottom of the second inning.
Opposing Hall for Post 366 was August Panhorst, who fanned seven batters over six innings. Panhorst surrendered five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks.
“He pitched a good game,” Bloch said. “We made some mistakes (behind him). It was a good game, and Union’s a good team.”
Braden Lallier tossed the final inning for New Haven, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk, striking out one.
At the plate, Will Mentz powered Union with three hits and drove in the team’s first two runs. Mentz tripled, singled twice and scored twice.
Luke Koch singled twice, stole three bases and scored.
Jayden Overschmidt singled twice, walked, stole two bases, scored and drove in two runs.
Conner Borgmann doubled and scored.
Alex Kuelker singled and drove in a run.
Hall singled, walked and drove in a run.
Cooper Bailey drove in a run, stole a base and scored.
Coleton Anderson walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Dylan McLone was hit by a pitch and scored.
Noah Griffin got into the game as a courtesy runner and scored.
For Post 366, Isaac Vedder doubled, singled and walked.
Jason Lause doubled.
Nolen Brown singled and drove in a run.
Jared Mistler and Lallier each singled.
Gavin Mueller was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Second game
Both teams rallied for three runs in the first inning before Union pulled ahead 5-3 after two innings and 10-6 after three.
The teams traded two runs in the third, and New Haven tacked on a final run in the top of the fifth. The game concluded after five innings.
“I really like how our district is only requiring one game against district opponents this year so that in the second game you can get everyone more at-bats and get some innings for pitchers who haven’t thrown in a while,” Ryan Bailey said. “The second game was successful in that we got to see everyone take some at-bats against live pitching, and we got to see some guys pitch who haven’t had the chance in a while.”
Union picked up 11 hits, the biggest being a two-run home run by Kuelker in the first inning.
Marshall Gebert, Conner Borgmann, Hayden Schiller and Bailey each had two hits in the contest.
Gebert doubled, singled and drove in two runs.
Bailey doubled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored two runs and had one RBI.
Schiller singled twice, scored and drove in three runs.
Conner Borgmann singled twice, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.
Mentz singled, walked, scored and drove in two runs.
Hall singled, walked and drove in a run.
Blake Borgmann walked twice and scored twice.
Griffin walked, stole a base and scored.
McLone and Anderson both walked and scored.
Wencker scored once.
Conner Borgmann was the first Union pitcher. In two innings, he allowed three runs on five hits and struck out three.
Overschmidt pitched one inning, allowing three unearned runs on two hits and two walks and striking out two.
Koch pitched one inning, allowing two runs on three hits.
Kuelker pitched the final inning, striking out one and allowing one run on two hits and two walks.
Panhorst picked up three hits for Post 366. He doubled, singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.
Lallier doubled, singled and scored.
Mistler doubled, singled, stole a base and scored twice.
Isaac Vedder singled twice, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Owen Borcherding singled twice, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Mueller doubled, walked, scored and drove in two runs.
Henry Vedder reached on a walk.
Mueller started on the mound. In two innings, he allowed five runs on six hits and two walks and struck out one.
Isaac Vedder recorded 0.1 of an inning, allowing five runs on one hit and five walks.
Lause pitched 1.1 innings, striking out one and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk.
Henry Vedder recorded the last out and allowed one hit.
The Midwest Rage are next on the schedule for both teams. New Haven plays the Rage at Dutzow Ballpark Sunday in a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m. Union hosts the Rage Tuesday for a 6 p.m. doubleheader.