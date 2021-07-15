What a difference three days can make.
Facing Washington Post 218 for the second time in three days, the Union Post 297 Freshman Reds defeated the Ninth District Tournament’s top seed Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 3-2.
“The Washington game was a nail-biter,” Union Manager Gary D’Onofrio said. “The defense played its best game of the season. It all seems to be coming together at the right time. I am proud of the boys.”
With the win, the Reds (18-11-1) forced a second championship game to be played Saturday.
The two teams had played in the winners’ bracket semifinals Tuesday with Washington winning an error-filled slugfest, 16-9.
Washington (23-6-1) had chances to score, but Union’s defense came up with clutch plays to keep Post 218 off the board.
The Reds opened with a run in the top of the second and added two more in the third.
Washington finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth but couldn’t get the tying run across the plate. Washington stranded nine runners, and Union left seven on base.
Union outhit Washington in the game, 9-6. Post 218 made three errors to Union’s two.
Ardell Young started for Union and went 5.2 innings before he reached his pitch limit. He allowed two runs on five hits and three walks. Young struck out seven in the win.
Nathan Keith pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and striking out one for a save.
“Artie (Young) pitched a great game,” D’Onofrio said. “Nate (Keith) came into the game in relief and did a great job finishing the game.”
Jack Dunard started for Washington and went two innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk. He struck out three, taking the loss.
Reagan Kandlbinder pitched five innings in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk. He struck out six.
Offensively, Nick D’Onofrio led the Reds with three hits. Young was next with two hits.
Karson Eads, Keith, Braden Pracht and Eli Bray each singled.
Pracht and Patrick Nolan walked. Keith stole a base.
Young, Keith and Pracht scored the runs. D’Onofrio and Bray recorded RBIs.
Kandlbinder and Noah Wilson both doubled. Noah Hendrickson, Ryan Kassebaum, Dunard and Dane Eckhoff singled.
Kandlbinder, Justin Mort and Drew Eckhoff walked. Ethen Holland and Sam Strubberg were hit by pitches.
Ben Loesing and Mort stole bases.
Wilson and Kandlbinder scored the Washington runs. Hendrickson posted an RBI.
The game was played under the threat of storms. A lightning show from a storm that moved from St. Charles County to St. Louis County and Illinois entertained fans looking beyond right field. Soon after the game, more storms pushed into the area from the northwest.
Although both the mound and plate area were tarped overnight, heavy rain made Ronsick Field unplayable Saturday.