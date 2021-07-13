It’s not how you start but how you finish.
The Union Post 297 Freshmen Reds (15-11-1) fell behind, 3-0, but came back with 13 unanswered runs to eliminate Hannibal Post 55 from the Ninth District Tournament Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 13-3.
“We came out a little flat, but picked it up as the game went along,” Post 297 Manager Gary D’Onofrio said.
The victory set up a showdown between the Reds and the Union Post 297 Blues in the losers’ bracket semifinal Thursday night.
Post 55 led, 1-0, after the first inning and extended the lead with two runs in the top of the third.
That was where the Hannibal scoring stopped, however, as the Reds posted nine runs in the home half of the second, followed by three in the third and one in the fourth.
The game concluded after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Reds picked up eight hits, led by a pair of knocks by Patrick Nolan and Nathan Keith.
Nolan doubled, singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Keith singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Ardell Young, Nick D’Onofrio, Braden Pracht and Eli Bray each singled.
Young, Pracht and Bray each scored twice. Kaden Patient, D’Onofrio, Karson Eads and Dakota Kuelker each scored once.
Bray picked up two RBIs. Patient, D’Onofrio and Pracht drove in one run apiece.
Bray and Eads both walked twice. Kuelker, Pracht, D’Onofrio, Young and Kyle Cudney all drew a walk.
Young and Pracht each stole two bases. Bray, D’Onofrio and Kuelker all stole once.
Eads earned the win on the mound, striking out two in three innings pitched. He allowed three unearned runs on one hit and three walks.
“Eads worked hard to get through the third inning,” Gary D’Onofrio said.
Kuelker closed out the win. In two innings pitched, he didn’t surrender a hit or a walk.
“Kuelker came in relief and was lights out,” Gary D’Onofrio said.