Karson Eads was in the right place at the right time Thursday.
The Union Post 297 Freshman Red team shortstop tracked into shallow center field to snag a soft liner and secure a 9-8 victory for his team over Pacific Post 320 at Wildcat Ballpark.
In a game of momentum swings, everything seemed to be with Pacific in the top of the seventh. Post 320 had scored twice and had the bases loaded when the ball was sent up the middle.
Eads broke with the ball’s contact and was rewarded with the game-saving catch.
The Reds improved to 13-10-1 overall and ended at 6-9 in Ninth District games. Union’s Red squad ended tied in the league standings with Union Post 297 Blue and St. Peters Post 313.
Pacific fell to 5-9-1 overall, 3-6 in the district. Post 320 is in the postseason tournament but was waiting for its seed and opponent.
Anyone seeing the first two innings would have wondered how it got so close. Pacific grabbed a 6-0 lead in its first two chances.
Post 320 scored once in the first and added five runs in the second.
That seemed to wake up Union, which took the lead with four runs in the third and four more in the fourth.
Post 297 added another run in the fifth.
The two score books differed on when the runs were scored. Pacific had Union for three runs in the third, four in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Nathan Keith earned the win for the Reds. He threw six innings, allowing eight runs on 11 hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Keith was near his pitch limit when he was replaced by Nick D’Onofrio, who got one out. D’Onofrio hit two batters.
Kyle Cudney picked up from there and earned a save. With the bases loaded and one out, Cudney earned a crucial strikeout before getting the soft liner to Eads.
Lefty Beau Anderson started on the hill for Post 320 and he went 3.2 innings, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and one walk. He took the loss.
Seth Nowlin pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. Nowlin struck out three.
Keith led Union with three hits.
Kaden Patient, Ardell Young, D’Onofrio and Braden Pracht had two hits apiece. Jake Russell and Patrick Nolan each recorded one hit.
Union had three walks. Kyle Cudney walked twice. Eads walked once.
Pracht and Eads both stole bases.
Patient, D’Onofrio and Kyle Cudney each scored twice. Young, Pracht and Russell scored once.
Keith drove in three runs. Young and D’Onofrio both had two RBIs. Pracht and Dakota Kuelker drove in one run apiece.
For Pacific, Luke Gerling posted three hits, including a pair of doubles.
Trey Kulick, Drew Beffa and Cooper Burrington had two hits apiece. Beffa doubled.
Joey Mach and Nowlin each singled.
Mach drew two walks, and Kulick walked once.
Nicholas Bennett was hit by pitches twice. C.J. Bibb was hit once.
Burrington stole a base.
Kulick and Mach each scored twice. Beffa, Bennett, Burrington and Andrew Warren scored once.
Gerling drove in three runs. Logan Hanna, Mach, Nowlin, Bennett and Burrington each had one RBI.
Pacific’s statistics were used for this story. There were several issues with Union’s scoring.