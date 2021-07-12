Even before Thursday’s Ninth District Freshman Tournament losers’ bracket game, it was known that Union Post 297 would advance.
But which team would move forward?
The Post 297 Red team (16-11-1) defeated its younger sibling team, the Post 297 Blues (14-14), by a 7-2 final at Washington’s Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“Going into the game, we knew Ehren Curnutte would have his team ready to play,” Post 297 Reds Manager Gary D’Onofrio said. “They played a great game. Ehren and his coaching staff did a great job this year with the team.”
That put the fourth-seeded Reds into Friday’s losers’ bracket final against the second-seeded Elsberry Post 226 squad. The winner of that game turns right around to play top-seeded Washington Post 218 for the title.
Although Washington already is in the state tournament, and Elsberry has a couple of different options to advance, Union needs to win the district tournament to reach the next level.
That means upsetting both Elsberry and Washington. Post 297 already has one upset in the books thanks to its win over the third-seeded Post 297 Blues.
Thursday’s win completed a season sweep for the Reds, who also swept a doubleheader from the Blues May 25, 14-4 and 4-2.
In Thursday’s game, the Reds opened scoring with two runs in the top of the first and added two in the third.
The Blues weren’t ready to give up and scored twice in the bottom of the third.
The Reds added two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth. The Blues threatened to score at other points but couldn’t come up with the key hit.
The Reds outhit the Blues, 9-1. The Blues made five errors to four for the Reds.
Nick D’Onofrio started on the hill for the Reds and got the win. Over 5.2 innings, he allowed two unearned runs on no hits, five walks and one hit batter. He struck out six.
Kyle Cudney pitched the last 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and striking out one.
“Nick was on his game tonight and Cudney came in and closed it out,” Gary D’Onofrio said.
Ethan Curnutte started for the Blues and took the loss. He allowed seven runs (two earned) on eight hits. Curnutte fanned six.
“Ethan Curnutte threw a great game,” Gary D’Onofrio said. “His curve was really good and he kept us in check most of the night.”
Colten Fischer pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out two.
Karson Eads was the top batter, posting three hits, including a double.
Aaron Sterner had two hits.
“Eads had three hits to lead the way offensively and his bat is heating up,” Gary D’Onofrio said. “It also was good to have Sterner tonight and he had a solid game.”
Patrick Nolan doubled. Ardell Young, Nick D’Onofrio and Nathan Keith singled.
Sterner stole four bases. D’Onofrio had two steals, and Eads stole one base.
Sterner scored three times. Nick D’Onofrio scored twice. Young and Eads each scored once.
Young, Keith and Nolan drove in one run apiece.
Kasey Griffin had the hit for the Blues.
Connor Curnutte, Sam Calkins, Alec Coombs, Ethan Curnutte and Presstin Bailey walked.
Parker Schrader was hit by a pitch and stole two bases. Connor Curnutte had one steal.
Bailey and Schrader both scored once.
The game ended the season for the Blues, one of the youngest teams in the Ninth District this season.
The Blues went 6-3 in league play, tying with the Reds and St. Peters Post 313. The Blues were seeded higher due to allowing fewer runs, 30, than the Reds (40 runs allowed) and St. Peters (55 runs allowed).