They planned to play 14 innings Wednesday night, but little did they know they would get most of the way there in just one game.
Union Post 297 (10-3) and Pacific Post 320 (9-6) split a freshmen level doubleheader at Pacific High School after the first game went 11 innings.
Post 297 was victorious in the extra-innings bout, 8-5. Post 320 won the five-inning abbreviated rematch, 8-6.
“The doubleheader split between Union and ourselves provided an intense, late night of baseball,” Post 320 Manager Nathan Bruns said. “Playing in 11 innings in that first game might be the longest single game I’ve managed in my career. Back and forth, back and forth. Even though we came up short at the end, I was happy with the way the boys battled throughout. It was nice to get a W in that second game.”
First game
Union and Pacific exchanged a total of five scoreless frames from the sixth to the 10th innings, carrying a 5-5 tie into the 11th.
Post 297 finally broke through, scoring the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded ground ball off the bat of Klay Muser. While the play resulted in an out at first base, Connor Curnutte was able to score from third.
Trenton Kossmann then gave Union some breathing room with a two-RBI single to right center field.
In prior innings, both teams tallied two runs in the first inning. Pacific pulled ahead with one run in the bottom of the second, but Union immediately snatched the lead away with two runs in the top of the third.
Post 320 tied the score at 4-4 with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Both teams scored once in the fifth.
Peyton Hall was the winning pitcher for Post 297. In three innings, he struck out four batters and allowed three hits.
Ethan Curnutte started. In 3.1 innings pitched, he allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Ryan Stowe fired 2.2 innings and allowed one run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Logan Hansel pitched the seventh and eighth innings without allowing a run or a hit. He walked two and struck out three.
Post 320 got through all 11 innings with the use of just two pitchers.
Starter Cayden Matthes fired five innings and allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks.
James Imus held the score at 5-5 through five shutout innings before finally surrendering three runs in the 11th. In six innings pitched, Imus allowed seven hits and one walk with one strikeout.
“Cayden Matthes pitched his heart out tonight, kept us in the game and did all he could to give us a chance,” Bruns said. “And then James Imus, who was originally supposed to start the second game, came in and pumped the strike zone as well. Very proud of the way he was able to relieve Cayden and do everything we could have asked him to do.”
At the plate, Union tallied 15 hits.
Muser had three hits and one run batted in.
Connor Curnutte tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in two.
Ethan Curnutte doubled and singled.
Kasey Griffin doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in two.
Sam Calkins and Jake Browne each singled twice.
Browne walked, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in a run.
Calkins walked twice, stole two bases and scored twice.
Hall doubled and was hit by a pitch.
Kossmann singled and ended with two RBIs.
Zach Voss singled.
Brody Sitzes was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
For Post 320, Hagen Hassell, Gavin Lane and Ethan Holzmark each collected two hits, accounting for six of Pacific’s 11 knocks.
Hassell singled twice, walked and scored.
Holzmark singled twice, walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
Lane singled twice.
Connor Mooney tripled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Cayden Matthes singled, scored and drove in a run.
Trey Kulick singled and drove in two.
Bennett Parker singled, walked and drove in one.
Imus singled and walked twice.
“Connor Mooney, Hagen Hassell, Gavin Lane, and Ethan Holzmark all provided a spark at the plate, and Hagen did a fantastic job behind the plate as well, catching the full 11 innings and taking charge back there,” Bruns said.
Second game
Pacific struck for eight runs in the top of the second inning of the rematch and made that lead hold up.
Union rallied from behind with three runs in the bottom of the second and three in the third, but fell short of a complete comeback.
Holzmark was the winning pitcher for Post 320. In two innings, he allowed four runs, two earned, on two hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Troy Murphy tossed one inning and allowed three runs on one hit and two walks, striking out one.
Lane pitched two innings and allowed no runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Matthes had the big hit, a triple, scored and drove in three runs.
Seth Stack had Pacific’s only other hit in the contest, a single, and scored.
However, Post 320 rallied around eight walks and three Union errors.
Landon Andrew and Holzmark each walked twice.
Cole Ramirez, Landon Swebilius, Murphy and Imus all walked once.
Swebilius was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Holzmark, Imus, Ramirez, Swebilius, Andrew and Murphy all scored a run.
Murphy, Andrew and Holzmark were each credited with an RBI.
For Post 297, Parker Schrader started on the mound. He pitched one inning and allowed five runs on four walks and one hit with one strikeout.
Calkins next took the mound, lasting two innings and allowing three runs on one hit and three walks with four strikeouts.
Kossmann tossed the final two innings, striking out four while allowing no runs on no hits and one walk.
At the plate, Stowe collected a pair of singles and scored twice.
Justin Barstow and Schrader each singled once and walked once.
Troy Simons and Schrader were hit by pitches.
Schrader scored twice.
Simons and Barstow both scored once.
Alec Coombs and Sitzes drew two walks apiece.
Carter Schell drew a walk.
Barstow stole two bases.
Coombs, Muser and Sitzes all stole once.
Post 297 hosted Rhineland Post 147 Tuesday and next plays Monday at home against De Soto SMCI in a 6 p.m. doubleheader.
Post 320 wraps up the week Friday at Elsberry Post 226 for a doubleheader at 6 p.m.