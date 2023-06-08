League play opened for the Union Post 297 Juniors Monday and the first contest ended quickly.
Post 297 (3-1-1, 1-0) shut out Wentzville Post 323, 15-0, in a four-inning game at Wildcat Ballpark.
Ethan Curnutte fired the complete game shutout for Post 297. In four innings, he struck out five batters and allowed two hits with one walk.
Post 297 scored two runs in the first inning, five in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth.
Connor Curnutte led the offense with three hits. He doubled, singled twice, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Peyton Hall doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in two.
Kasey Griffin doubled, singled, scored once and drove in two.
Parker Schrader doubled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Trenton Kossmann doubled and scored twice.
Nick D’Onofrio singled and drove in two.
Braden Pracht walked twice, stole three bases, scored twice and drove in one.
Ethan Curnutte walked, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in one.
Jake Browne walked, stole a base and scored.
Blake Gerland tossed 2.2 innings for Wentzville. He allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Conner Dalton threw one inning and allowed five unearned runs.
Owen McDonnell allowed one hit in the game’s final at-bat, scoring two inherited runners.
Post 297 remains home Wednesday to host Sullivan Post 18 at 6 p.m.
