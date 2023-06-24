Exploding in the early innings, the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team made a quick visit to Hannibal Monday.
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 9:32 am
Exploding in the early innings, the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team made a quick visit to Hannibal Monday.
Post 297 rolled to a 14-2 win over Hannibal Post 55.
Union improved to 6-2-1 overall, 3-1 in Ninth District games.
Post 297 put three runs on the board in the top of the first and added eight more runs in the second frame.
Hannibal scored both of its runs in the bottom of the second.
Union added two runs in the third and one in the fourth to finish scoring. The game ended after the bottom of the fifth.
Union outhit Hannibal in the game, 10-1. Post 55 committed eight errors.
Avery Young started and went two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two walks and three hit batters. He struck out four.
Nathan Keith pitched three innings, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out three.
At the plate, Peyton Hall, Kasey Griffin and Avery Young each had two hits.
Kasey Griffin hit a triple.
Avery Young, Ethan Curnutte and Alec Coombs doubled.
Ardell Young and Braden Pracht singled.
Union batters had six walks with Griffin, Nick D’Onofrio, Trenton Kossmann, Jake Browne, Curnutte and Ardell Young each earning one.
Curnutte and Hall both stole two bases. Ardell Young, D’Onofrio and Browne stole one base each.
Griffin scored three runs. Hall, D’Onofrio, Kossmann and Browne scored twice. Coombs, Ardell Young and Avery Young scored once.
Avery Young concluded with three RBIs. Griffin and Curnutte each drove in two. Kossmann and Coombs had one RBI apiece.
Union has two more games this week. Post 297 plays at Washington Post 218 Tuesday. First pitch at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field is 6 p.m.
Post 297 hosts St. Charles Post 312 Wednesday at Wildcat Ballpark starting at 6 p.m.
