A pair of big inning propelled the Union Post 297 Juniors into the win column Saturday.
Post 297 (1-0-1) defeated Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 (4-1) in the first day of action at the Eureka Post 177 AA Tournament, 12-2.
The game concluded in four innings after Post 297 scored seven runs in the second inning and five in the third.
The Owls countered with one run in the top of the second and one in the fourth.
Nate Keith pitched the complete game for Union. In four innings of work, he struck out three and allowed two runs on four hits, one hit batter and seven walks.
Nick D’Onofrio led the offense with a double, a single, two runs scored and three runs batted in.
Kasey Griffin launched a solo home run. He also walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Ethan Curnutte doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in two.
Trenton Kossmann singled, stole a base and scored.
Braden Pracht singled.
Peyton Hall walked, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in one.
Parker Schrader walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Ardell Young walked, stole a base and scored.
John Malter pitched the first 1.2 innings for the Owls. He allowed six runs on two hits, one hit batter and three walks with one strikeout.
Griffin Schrunk came out of the bullpen for 1.1 innings. He was tagged for six runs (five earned) on four hits, a hit batter and two walks with one strikeout.
Herrick Memorial collected four hits, the biggest of which was a double from Cole Chapman.
Mason Mudd, Brennan Boggs and Schrunk each singled.
Chapman walked twice.
Mudd, Schrunk, Boggs, Parker Iverson and Cooper Droegemueller each drew a walk.
Phillip Downey was hit by a pitch.
Post 297 concluded the tournament by splitting Sunday’s action against Festus Post 253 and Ste. Genevieve Post 150, and then hosted Wentzville Post 323 Monday. Union is at home Wednesday against Sullivan Post 18 at 6 p.m.
