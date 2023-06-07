Playing Saturday they tied.
But Sunday the Union Post 297 Juniors won.
Post 297 (2-0-1) defeated Festus Post 253 in the Eureka Post 177 AA Tournament, 6-3, one day after the teams ended in a 4-4 tie.
Peyton Hall fired the complete game for Post 297 in the six-inning rematch. He struck out seven batters across six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks.
Post 297’s batters staked Hall to an early lead with four runs in the first inning, later adding a tally in the third and one in the fifth.
Festus scored twice in the first inning and tried to muster up a rally in the final frame, but scored just once in the bottom of the sixth.
Kasey Griffin, Jake Browne and Parker Schrader each posted a multi-hit game for Union.
Schrader tripled, singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Browne and Griffin each singled twice and scored once. Browne stole two bases.
Trenton Kossmann doubled and drove in two runs.
Ardell Young singled, walked and drove in a run.
Ethan Curnutte singled, walked and scored twice.
Connor Curnutte singled and scored.
Hall walked and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Charlie Drinen pitched the first inning for Festus. He allowed four runs on three hits and two walks.
Cole Robinson pitched five innings out of the bullpen. He allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Aiden Roland doubled, walked and scored.
Gunner Sutton singled and drove in a run.
Tanner Duncan singled, walked and scored.
Brennan Ervin singled and walked.
Nolan Eisenbeis singled.
Post 297 wrapped up the tournament Sunday with a 13-12 loss in a slugfest with Ste. Genevieve Post 150.
Union then opened Ninth District play Monday at home against Wentzville Post 323 and will play host to Sullivan Post 18 Wednesday at 6 p.m.
