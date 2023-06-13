A pitching gem combined with timely hitting was a solid recipe for the Post 297 Juniors Wednesday.
Post 297 (4-1-1, 2-0) rolled to a second consecutive Ninth District win at Wildcat Ballpark over visiting Sullivan Post 18 (1-3, 1-3), 7-1.
The first part of the winning recipe came from Kasey Griffin on the mound.
The Post 297 hurler tossed six shutout innings with six strikeouts while allowing just four hits and one walk.
“Last summer, he was my catcher, but then I saw in the high school season he was just shoving it down everybody’s throats and pitching really well,” Post 297 Manager Drew Reed said. “I knew this was going to be a good team and a big game, so I told him, ‘This is your game,’ and we ran with it. He came out and did his stuff for us. I let him and (catcher Braden) Pracht call their game.”
Avery Young pitched the final inning with one unearned run and two walks and a hit batter.
The second part of the recipe came primarily from two plays with Ardell Young and Nick D’Onofrio at the plate.
Post 297 broke the 0-0 tie in the bottom of the fourth inning as Ardell Young beat out a two-out infield single to score Peyton Hall from third base.
“I harp on hustle,” Reed said. “You ground out or you pop up and you have to either try to beat it out or you try to get a double, and that goes to show that if you put pressure on the defense on stuff like that and momentum goes our way.”
The next inning, a dropped third strike against Ethan Curnutte followed by an overly successful bunt by Griffin set Post 297 up with runners at second and third base with one out.
Post 18 opted to intentionally walk Connor Curnutte and pitch to D’Onofrio with the bases loaded, but D’Onofrio made them regret it with a triple off the left field wall to drive in three runs.
“He’s a strong kid,” Reed said. “That was a big momentum changer. It shut them down and kept us going. Those are the moments you live for to prove yourself.”
A productive groundout by Hall scored then scored D’Onofrio to make it a 5-0 game after five innings of play.
Union added a final two runs in the sixth on an RBI groundout from Alec Coombs and then a passed ball to score Parker Schrader.
Griffin finished the game with two of Union’s six hits. He scored once.
D’Onforio’s three-RBI triple was the biggest knock of the game.
Connor Curnutte, Ardell Young and Pracht all singled.
Ethan Curnutte, Connor Curnutte, D’Onofrio, Pracht and Schrader all touched the plate once.
In addition to the intentional walk issued to Connor Curnutte, Trenton Kossmann and Hall each earned a free pass the long way.
Griffin and Pracht each stole a base.
“We just played clean, intelligent baseball,” Reed said. “We got a couple of double plays. We were hustling around the field. Ardell threw a kid out (at third base) from center. He stuck to it with his effort to get to the ball and then just let it rip.”
Cambrian Koch pitched all six innings for Post 18. He allowed seven runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
The four hits for Post 18 came on a pair of singles by Gibson Halbert and a pair of singles from Koch.
Beau Beckett, Nate McReynolds and Sam Leonard each drew a walk.
Anden Carey was hit by a pitch.
Post 297 resumes play next week, hosting Elsberry Post 226 Tuesday for a doubleheader at 6 p.m.
