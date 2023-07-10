Two of the teams which tied for the Ninth District Junior regular season title were going to be disappointed Wednesday.
Union Post 297 (11-3-1) made sure it wasn’t one of them, defeating Elsberry Post 226 (22-11), 11-2, to advance to the winners’ bracket final of the district’s postseason tournament.
Post 297 advanced to play Washington Post 218, a 3-0 winner over St. Peters Post 313 in the other matchup between the four teams tied for the regular season title, Thursday with a trip to the district championship game on the line.
Post 297 scored one run in the first inning, two in the third, one in the fifth, five in the sixth and two in the seventh while Elsberry scored its only two runs in the final frame.
Peyton Hall handled business on the mound for Union with six shutout innings, recording six strikeouts. He allowed just three hits and no walks.
“Peyton Hall came in, we made sure he kept his game of play going and he just shoved for us,” Post 297 Manager Drew Reed said. “I told him to just throw strikes and the defense will come in and make plays behind you. Normally, Peyton is a guy that pitches to get outs.”
Nate Keith closed out the win, starting from a comfortable 11-0 lead. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Braden Pracht singled three times to lead Union’s parade of 15 hits in the contest. Pracht also walked, stole a base, scored three times and drove in two runs, including one on a sacrifice fly.
“Pracht doesn’t get a lot of opportunities in high school, but I’ve been coaching him for a while and I’m making sure he gets almost every game behind the plate,” Reed said. “I’ve taught him a lot as far as receiving and then lately that kid is just a walking barrel. He’s hitting the hardest out of everyone right now and I moved him up from the No. 6 hole (in the batting order) to the No. 3 hole. He’s hitting curveballs, fastballs, and is just confident. He’s always been great, but has never had the opportunity to get in the swing of things. Right now, it just goes to show, you give a kid an opportunity and he’s just going to run with it. He’s always worked hard.”
Kasey Griffin doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Ardell Young doubled, singled and drove in three.
Connor Curnutte singled twice, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
“Hall, you can always count on him to at least put up a good AB,” Reed said. “That’s one of the best things about our lineup, one through nine we don’t have an easy out in our lineup and that’s something a coach dies to have. You’re at least going to see four pitches from a guy or it’s going to be a hard-hit ball for an out or a base hit. You have to take pride in that as a team and a coach. It keeps the pressure on the entire time.”
Trenton Kossmann singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Parker Schrader singled and drove in a run.
Avery Young singled, walked and scored.
Brady Eulinger pitched for Elsberry, allowing eight runs across 5.2 innings on 12 hits and three walks. He recorded two strikeouts.
Camden Palmer pitched the last 1.1 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits.
Elsberry managed five hits on a Dalten Bender double and singles from Eulinger, Lance Stuckey, Ethan Cox and Palmer.
Jackson Trower drew a walk.
Brennan Howard and Cox scored the two Elsberry runs. Both were driven in by Bender.
