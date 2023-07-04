The Union Post 297 Juniors made the seeding procedures in the Ninth District more complicated Wednesday.
Post 297 (9-3-1, 6-2) swept visiting St. Peters Post 313 (12-9-1, 5-2) at Wildcat Ballpark, 11-1 and 16-1.
Union’s win in the first game of the doubleheader, the only league contest of the two games, dropped St. Peters out of the controlling position in the district’s regular season standings.
Post 297 ended the district schedule tied with Washington Post 218 and Elsberry Post 226 for the top spot. St. Peters is left with the opportunity to make it a four-way tie if it can get a win over Hannibal Post 55 (0-10, 0-7) Thursday at City Centre Park in St. Peters.
First game
Post 297 ace Kasey Griffin hurled a two-hit gem with one unearned run to set the tone in the league game.
Griffin posted six strikeouts and issued no walks.
“He came out and shoved,” Post 297 Manager Drew Reed said. “This was probably his best pitched game of the season. We made some minor adjustments to his mechanics during the week and he loved it. He told me he wasn’t going to let anybody else beat him the rest of the year.”
Post 297 jumped out to a three-run lead in the first inning, holding the score at 3-0 before tacking on six more runs in the fourth.
Both teams posted a tally in the fifth inning before Union pushed across the final run in the sixth.
“Once we got the bats going, you couldn’t stop ‘em,” Reed said. “This game was pretty big. It was just a real solid day at the ballpark.”
Post 297 accumulated 12 hits from eight different sources in the contest.
Peyton Hall, Connor Curnutte, Trenton Kossmann and Braden Pracht collected two hits apiece.
Pracht doubled for the team’s only extra-base hit, picking up a game-ending RBI in the game’s final at-bat with nobody out in the sixth inning. He added a single and was hit by a pitch.
Kossmann was hit by a pitch, picked up two RBIs and scored twice.
Curnutte drove in two runs and scored once.
Hall drove in one and scored one.
Parker Schrader singled, stole a base and scored.
Ethan Curnutte singled, walked twice and scored three runs.
Griffin singled, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Ardell Young singled.
Adam Knobbe pitched 3.1 innings for Post 313, allowing nine runs (two earned) on nine hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Jack Gnandt pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
St. Peters’ two hits were singles by Jake Atwell and Knobbe.
Jon Jezik stole a base and scored a run after reaching on an error.
Second game
Post 297’s offense took a while to get going in the nightcap, but ultimately picked back up where it left off.
After three scoreless innings, Post 297 jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.
Post 313 answered with one run in the bottom of the fourth, but it was all Union after that as Post 297 poured on three more runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
Alec Coombs was the winning pitcher for Union.
Coombs tossed four innings of one-hit baseball with one unearned run allowed. He struck out two and walked three.
“I know he’s going to fill up the strike zone for me,” Reed said. “He threw nothing but strikes and the defense was on lockdown. Ardell Young made some diving catches in center field. (Third baseman) Jake Browne made some plays ranging to his left.”
Ethan Curnutte pitched two shutout innings out of the bullpen and struck out three while allowing just one hit.
Griffin and Young each posted three hits in the nightcap.
Nate Keith and Troy Simons collected two hits apiece.
Connor Curnutte and Schrader each posted a hit.
“I couldn’t ask for more out of the lineup, one through nine,” Reed said. “When you’ve got guys hitting all up and down the lineup like that, you’re going to be tough to beat.”
Young had the game’s biggest knock, a triple.
Griffin, Keith and Connor Curnutte each doubled once with the remainder of the team’s 12 hits going for singles.
Connor Curnutte drew two walks. Griffin, Pracht, Keith, Browne, Young and Simons each drew a walk.
Ethan Curnutte was hit by a pitch.
Keith and Young each scored three runs. Schrader, Pracht and Griffin all scored twice. Ethan Curnutte, Connor Curnutte, Browne and Simons all touched the plate once.
Schrader led in RBIs with three. Griffin, Pracht and Keith each drove in two runs. Ethan Curnutte, Young and Simons all drove in one.
Elliott Moore tossed 5.2 innings for St. Peters. He allowed 16 runs (six earned) on 11 hits and six walks with three strikeouts.
Gnandt recorded the final out of the sixth inning, but not before allowing a hit and two walks.
Moore connected for a Post 313 double and drew a walk.
Atwell singled, stole a base and scored.
Ryan Shipley and Grant Bishop each walked once.
The Ninth District Tournament is set to begin next week.
