It took eight innings, but the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team kept itself in the Ninth District race Wednesday at Wildcat Ballpark, 9-8.

Union (7-3-1, 4-2) won over St. Charles Post 312 (9-10, 2-5) to remain in contention for the league title. However, for that to happen, Union will need to win its remaining league games over Pacific Post 320 Tuesday and St. Peters Post 313 next Wednesday and hope that St. Peters (11-6-1, 5-0) loses at least one of its other remaining league games to Washington Post 218 Monday or Hannibal Post 55 June 30.

