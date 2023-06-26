It took eight innings, but the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team kept itself in the Ninth District race Wednesday at Wildcat Ballpark, 9-8.
Union (7-3-1, 4-2) won over St. Charles Post 312 (9-10, 2-5) to remain in contention for the league title. However, for that to happen, Union will need to win its remaining league games over Pacific Post 320 Tuesday and St. Peters Post 313 next Wednesday and hope that St. Peters (11-6-1, 5-0) loses at least one of its other remaining league games to Washington Post 218 Monday or Hannibal Post 55 June 30.
Elsberry Post 226, Pacific, Washington and Sullivan Post 18 also are alive in the title race.
In Wednesday’s game, Kasey Griffin came through with a two-out single to center in the bottom of the eighth to score Braden Pracht with the winning run.
Union led most of the game, starting with a seven-run second inning after St. Charles scored once in the top of that frame.
St. Charles chipped back with four runs in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the sixth. The two in the sixth put St. Charles in front, 8-7.
Union scored in the bottom of the sixth to tie it, 8-8, and that’s how it stood until Griffin’s hit in the eighth.
Union outhit St. Charles, 10-7. Post 297 made four errors to three for St. Charles.
Ethan Curnutte started on the hill for Union and went five innings, allowing six runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks.
Nathan Keith pitched the next inning, allowing two runs on two hits and two hit batters.
Ardell Young pitched the final two innings for the win. He allowed one walk.
Curnutte led the Union offense with four hits.
Griffin had three hits, including a double.
Alec Coombs ended with two hits. Trenton Kossmann added one hit.
Pracht walked twice and Keith had one walk.
Griffin stole two bases. Peyton Hall and Connor Curnutte each added sacrifice flies.
Pracht scored two runs. Hall, Griffin, Coombs, Parker Schrader, Troy Simons, Young and Keith each scored once.
Griffin drove in four runs. Hall, Connor Curnutte, Young and Pracht each had one RBI.
For St. Charles, Matt Lambeck went the distance, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and three walks. He struck out three.
Anson Disselhorst led the Post 312 offense with two hits, including a double.
Nate Moseley also doubled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.