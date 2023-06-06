Union’s Post 297 Juniors drew even with Festus Post 253 to open the season Saturday at the Eureka Post 177 AA Tournament.
Post 297 (0-0-1) and Post 253 ended the tournament’s pool play matchup in a 4-4 tie.
The game lasted six innings. Festus scored twice in the first and once in the third while Union tallied one run in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth.
Both teams then scored once in the final inning.
Kasey Griffin pitched all six innings for Union. He allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits, one hit batter and a walk with four strikeouts.
Connor Curnutte led the Post 297 bats with two singles, a run scored and an RBI.
Griffin singled and drove in a run.
Ardell Young and Ethan Curnutte each singled.
Nick D’Onofrio walked three times, stole a base and scored once.
Peyton Hall walked and scored.
Avery Young walked and drove in a run.
Braden Pracht, Alec Coombs and Trenton Kossmann each drew a walk.
Parker Schrader stole a base and scored a run.
Evan Wolfe pitched three innings for Festus, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Nolan Naucke pitched one shutout inning with two strikeouts, two walks and one hit.
Aiden Roland pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Brennan Ervin recorded one out and allowed one hit.
Cole Robinson singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Nolan Eisenbeis doubled, drew a walk and drove in a run.
Tanner Duncan, Gunner Sutton and Charlie Drinen all singled.
Duncan scored twice.
Drinen was hit by a pitch.
Post 297 played three more games at the Eureka Tournament to conclude the team’s opening weekend. Union then hosted Wentzville Post 323 Monday and will remain home Wednesday against Sullivan Post 18 at 6 p.m.
