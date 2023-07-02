Scoring four times in the top of the seventh, the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team gained traction in its bid for a top seed in the upcoming Ninth District Tournament.
Playing at Pacific High School, Union (8-3-1, 5-2) broke a 1-1 tie with Post 320 (10-8-2, 4-3) in the top of the seventh to pick up the win, 5-1.
Each team scored once in the fifth inning to keep the game tied. Things changed in the seventh.
Parker Schrader led off with a single to left. Ethan Curnutte followed with a bunt single and Schrader made it all the way to third.
Peyton Hall grounded out and Schrader hustled home with the go-ahead run.
Ethan Curnutte came home when Pacific made an error on a ball hit by Connor Curnutte.
Braden Pracht later drove in Connor Curnutte and Avery Young came home on a Trenton Kossmann hit. Pacific ended the inning by getting an out at the plate.
In the bottom of the seventh, Pacific put two runners on base before a groundout to first ended it.
Peyton Hall was the winning pitcher for Post 297, going six innings while allowing one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out eight.
Ardell Young earned a save, allowing a walk and striking out one.
Cayden Matthes pitched 5.2 innings for Pacific as the starter before hitting the pitch limit. He gave up one run on four hits and four walks while striking out three.
Gavin Lane suffered the loss, going 1.1 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk.
Ethan Curnutte and Schrader each had two hits in the game.
Avery Young doubled. Pracht, Kossmann and Ardell Young singled.
Pracht drew two walks. Ethan Curnutte, Hall and Avery Young walked once.
Schrader stole two bases.
Ethan Curnutte, Connor Curnutte, Avery Young, Ardell Young and Schrader scored the runs.
Ethan Curnutte, Hall, Pracht and Kossmann each drove in a run.
For Post 320, Cole Ramirez singled twice. Hagen Hassell and Austin Covert each had one hit.
Ethan Holzmark, James Imus and Nathan Ball walked.
Holzmark and Hassell each stole two bases.
Ramirez scored the Pacific run. Imus drove him in.
Union played district leader St. Peters Post 313 (12-7-1, 5-1) at Wildcat Ballpark Wednesday in a doubleheader. The first game counted for the district standings.
At the same time, Pacific played at Sullivan Post 18 (6-6, 3-4).
